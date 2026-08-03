Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM