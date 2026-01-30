₹40,393.51
(756.8)(1.9%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹40,127.31
Prev. Close
₹39,636.71
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹40,080.58
₹40,438.53
Performance
One Week (%)
5.01
One Month (%)
3.32
One Year (%)
10.7
YTD (%)
6.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
10,041.3
10,171.05
9,870.45
2,749
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,829.85
1,849
1,812.85
2,40,847
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
1,937.05
1,950.1
1,917
1,09,278
Ambuja Cements Ltd
453.95
457.15
447
2,19,410
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
646.35
653.1
639.2
1,93,124
Cummins India Ltd
5,000
5,149.7
4,991.4
8,909
Vedanta Ltd
765.9
768
740.85
8,78,811
Shree Cement Ltd
24,912
25,083.95
24,500
1,257
SRF Ltd
2,500
2,508.95
2,455.15
21,137
Siemens Ltd
3,576.9
3,590
3,369.4
1,10,529
Tata Power Company Ltd
421.8
423.9
410.1
8,02,590
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
357.9
362.1
349.35
6,05,872
Shriram Finance Ltd
1,020.95
1,043
1,016.05
9,62,903
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,550
1,558.85
1,530.1
4,30,493
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
310.25
311.4
299
9,20,157
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
123.25
124.35
121.4
9,24,287
Lupin Ltd
2,342.5
2,357.75
2,330
17,000
Pidilite Industries Ltd
1,330.9
1,360
1,326
23,725
Havells India Ltd
1,285.05
1,300
1,259.7
32,718
Dabur India Ltd
433.35
437.3
428.25
5,03,913
Federal Bank Ltd
287.2
294.75
286
11,37,519
Bank of Baroda
278.5
283
277.15
5,41,497
Canara Bank
141.8
143.65
140.5
16,57,099
DLF Ltd
587.7
590.55
575.55
1,77,402
Punjab National Bank
113.05
114.1
112.5
11,48,081
TVS Motor Company Ltd
3,780.1
3,826.8
3,747.05
17,460
United Spirits Ltd
1,252
1,258.5
1,235
3,70,666
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
145.25
145.7
144.1
14,67,019
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
444.7
446.5
435.1
8,21,521
GAIL (India) Ltd
156.15
157.4
155.1
3,05,854
Marico Ltd
756.7
766.8
752.6
27,049
Suzlon Energy Ltd
49.13
49.37
46.75
1,04,75,228
Adani Power Ltd
183.3
187.15
181.55
38,03,895
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,626.7
4,671.4
4,505.75
9,913
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,492.8
5,617.8
5,441
14,014
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,023.95
1,030.45
995.35
49,690
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,176.65
6,183.25
6,101.7
5,527
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,664.65
2,677.4
2,595.45
26,669
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,086.5
1,093
1,063.25
28,168
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
640
641.9
625.25
1,13,195
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,859.25
1,865.2
1,791.05
27,005
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
989.95
991.75
960.15
74,500
Varun Beverages Ltd
446
451.4
435.7
6,83,274
Yes Bank Ltd
19.36
19.43
19.16
61,81,332
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,634.45
4,660
4,576
1,10,475
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
982.5
1,000.55
979.05
27,796
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
4,464.05
4,506.1
4,429.7
24,723
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,758.85
2,776.15
2,715.4
7,805
PB Fintech Ltd
1,482
1,498.65
1,465
7,31,295
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,094.5
1,124.75
1,092.65
3,26,439
Siemens Energy India Ltd
2,915
2,938.5
2,872
14,231
Invest wise with Expert advice
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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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