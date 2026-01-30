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BSE SENSEX Next 30

BSE SENSEX Nxt30 SHARE PRICE

40,393.51

(756.8)negative-bottom arrow(1.9%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

40,127.31

Prev. Close

39,636.71

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

40,080.58

Select price range

40,438.53

Performance

One Week (%)

5.01

One Month (%)

3.32

One Year (%)

10.7

YTD (%)

6.1

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BSE SENSEX Nxt30 LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

10,041.3

10,171.05

9,870.45

2,749

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,829.85

1,849

1,812.85

2,40,847

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd

1,937.05

1,950.1

1,917

1,09,278

Ambuja Cements Ltd

453.95

457.15

447

2,19,410

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

646.35

653.1

639.2

1,93,124

Cummins India Ltd

5,000

5,149.7

4,991.4

8,909

Vedanta Ltd

765.9

768

740.85

8,78,811

Shree Cement Ltd

24,912

25,083.95

24,500

1,257

SRF Ltd

2,500

2,508.95

2,455.15

21,137

Siemens Ltd

3,576.9

3,590

3,369.4

1,10,529

Tata Power Company Ltd

421.8

423.9

410.1

8,02,590

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

357.9

362.1

349.35

6,05,872

Shriram Finance Ltd

1,020.95

1,043

1,016.05

9,62,903

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

1,550

1,558.85

1,530.1

4,30,493

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

310.25

311.4

299

9,20,157

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

123.25

124.35

121.4

9,24,287

Lupin Ltd

2,342.5

2,357.75

2,330

17,000

Pidilite Industries Ltd

1,330.9

1,360

1,326

23,725

Havells India Ltd

1,285.05

1,300

1,259.7

32,718

Dabur India Ltd

433.35

437.3

428.25

5,03,913

Federal Bank Ltd

287.2

294.75

286

11,37,519

Bank of Baroda

278.5

283

277.15

5,41,497

Canara Bank

141.8

143.65

140.5

16,57,099

DLF Ltd

587.7

590.55

575.55

1,77,402

Punjab National Bank

113.05

114.1

112.5

11,48,081

TVS Motor Company Ltd

3,780.1

3,826.8

3,747.05

17,460

United Spirits Ltd

1,252

1,258.5

1,235

3,70,666

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

145.25

145.7

144.1

14,67,019

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

444.7

446.5

435.1

8,21,521

GAIL (India) Ltd

156.15

157.4

155.1

3,05,854

Marico Ltd

756.7

766.8

752.6

27,049

Suzlon Energy Ltd

49.13

49.37

46.75

1,04,75,228

Adani Power Ltd

183.3

187.15

181.55

38,03,895

LTIMindtree Ltd

4,626.7

4,671.4

4,505.75

9,913

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,492.8

5,617.8

5,441

14,014

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,023.95

1,030.45

995.35

49,690

Divis Laboratories Ltd

6,176.65

6,183.25

6,101.7

5,527

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,664.65

2,677.4

2,595.45

26,669

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

1,086.5

1,093

1,063.25

28,168

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

640

641.9

625.25

1,13,195

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,859.25

1,865.2

1,791.05

27,005

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

989.95

991.75

960.15

74,500

Varun Beverages Ltd

446

451.4

435.7

6,83,274

Yes Bank Ltd

19.36

19.43

19.16

61,81,332

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

4,634.45

4,660

4,576

1,10,475

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

982.5

1,000.55

979.05

27,796

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

4,464.05

4,506.1

4,429.7

24,723

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,758.85

2,776.15

2,715.4

7,805

PB Fintech Ltd

1,482

1,498.65

1,465

7,31,295

Adani Green Energy Ltd

1,094.5

1,124.75

1,092.65

3,26,439

Siemens Energy India Ltd

2,915

2,938.5

2,872

14,231

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Top NEWS

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

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