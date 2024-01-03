Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.
This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.
The company's revenue from operations climbed by 8.3% to ₹2,068.9 Crore, up from ₹1,910 Crore the previous fiscal year.
Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.
The company is well-known for its products, intellectual property, and experience with protein/peptide technology in the agricultural biological arena.
As part of this related party transaction, ICA Pidilite will pay an agreed-upon fee to ICA, however the financial details will be kept hidden.
Revenue from operations declined 21% to 34.75 billion rupees, marking the company's third consecutive quarterly decline.
Despite a visible recovery in dyes and pigments, the improvement hasn't yet translated into meaningfully higher realisations.
The subscription window for JG Chemicals IPO is open from March 5 to March 7, with a price range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share
