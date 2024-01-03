iifl-logo-icon 1
Pidilite Industries inks distribution pact with CollTech Group

Under the terms of this agreement, Pidilite will be the sole distributor of CollTech's wide product line in India.

UPL acquires balance 20% stake in Indonesia’s PT Excel Meg

This acquisition, valued at roughly $6.85 million, was completed on August 27, 2024. With this deal, UGL currently owns 99.99% of PT Excel.

Sundram Fasteners’ shares worth ₹434 Crore change hands

Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.

PI Industries reports 17% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

The company's revenue from operations climbed by 8.3% to ₹2,068.9 Crore, up from ₹1,910 Crore the previous fiscal year.

Tata Chemicals reports 68% y-o-y decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Chemicals announced its results and reported a 67.6% YoY fall in net profit to ₹190 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

PI Industries plans to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for 32.8 million pounds

The company is well-known for its products, intellectual property, and experience with protein/peptide technology in the agricultural biological arena.

Pidilite Industries - ICA sign licensing agreement for use of UV technology

As part of this related party transaction, ICA Pidilite will pay an agreed-upon fee to ICA, however the financial details will be kept hidden.

Tata Chemicals posts loss of Rs 850 crore in March quarter

Revenue from operations declined 21% to 34.75 billion rupees, marking the company's third consecutive quarterly decline.

Chemical: Steady ground, rising hopes: will this turn around?

Despite a visible recovery in dyes and pigments, the improvement hasn't yet translated into meaningfully higher realisations.

JG Chemicals IPO Garners Strong Investor Interest, Retail Subscription at 3.64 Times

The subscription window for JG Chemicals IPO is open from March 5 to March 7, with a price range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share

123
