Top 10 stocks for today – 1st July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

JSW Infrastructure: JSW Infrastructure Ltd has indicated continued interest in the mega Tajpur deep sea port project in West Bengal. The company stated that it remains open to re-evaluating its strategy for this significant undertaking. SAMHI Hotels: SAMHI Hotels saw significant block deals on Friday, with Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) purchasing shares worth approximately ₹58 Crore and ₹21 Crore, respectively. Vodafone Idea: The company has announced a tariff increase for both its pre-paid and post-paid customers effective from July 4, 2024. Tariffs across various pre-paid and post-paid plans have been raised by 10% to 21%. Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Life has teamed up with Dr. Reddy’s to co-market a Pertuzumab biosimilar for the treatment of breast cancer. Godrej Properties: The company has acquired leasehold rights for an 11-acre land parcel in Pune, with a revenue potential of ₹1,800 Crore. The development on this land will include group housing and high street retail. Additionally, the company has secured nearly 7 acres of land in Bengaluru, expected to generate revenue of approximately ₹1,200 Crore. Cochin Shipyard Ltd: Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a contract with Wilson ASA, Norway, for the design and construction of four 6,300 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels. Additionally, an agreement has been reached for four more vessels of the same type, which will be formally contracted by September 19 this year. The total cost for all eight vessels is estimated to be ₹1,100 Crore. Cochin Shipyard aims to complete this order by September 2028. UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement has commissioned an additional 3.35 MTPA clinker capacity and 1.8 MTPA grinding capacity at its existing unit in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh. IREDA: In its first quarter update, IREDA reported that loans sanctioned amounted to ₹9,136 Crore, while loan disbursements increased by 67% to ₹5,320 Crore. GAIL: GAIL has moved up its net zero target for Scope-1 and Scope-2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 2035, five years ahead of its original 2040 goal. Bank of Baroda: The Board of Bank of Baroda will convene on July 5 to discuss a capital plan for FY25, focusing on raising funds through additional tier 1 and tier 2 debt capital instruments with an interchangeability option.

