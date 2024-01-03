Find out which IT stocks are most suitable for investment in India for 2024. Components such as top selection, including TCS, Infosys, and HCL technologies, can also be investigated. Read more to know about India's IT sector stocks future.
An interest trend in mid-caps is that IT sector has done fairly well, even as large cap IT struggled in recent months
The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.
This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.
The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.
These technologies will provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, considerably increasing business effectiveness.
Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.
Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.
HP is a global leader in personal computing, imaging, and printing products, as well as related technology solutions and services.
Technology funds have rarely been launched since the technology boom of 2000, but the time may be ripe now
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.