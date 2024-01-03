iifl-logo-icon 1
Top IT stocks in India to Invest in 2024

Find out which IT stocks are most suitable for investment in India for 2024. Components such as top selection, including TCS, Infosys, and HCL technologies, can also be investigated. Read more to know about India's IT sector stocks future.

Did mid-caps generate alpha in September 2024?

An interest trend in mid-caps is that IT sector has done fairly well, even as large cap IT struggled in recent months

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Infosys to establish tech hub in Bengaluru for Swedish company Polestar

This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Firstsource Solutions inks pact with Microsoft

These technologies will provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, considerably increasing business effectiveness.

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.

Dixon Technologies gets CCI approval to acquire stake in Aditya infotech

Dixon Technologies (India) announced in July that it intended to sell its whole 50% stake in the joint venture business to Aditya Infotech.

Dixon-led arm inks pact with HP India to manufacture PCs

HP is a global leader in personal computing, imaging, and printing products, as well as related technology solutions and services.

Weekly Musings – NFO Pick (Invesco India Technology Fund)

Technology funds have rarely been launched since the technology boom of 2000, but the time may be ripe now

