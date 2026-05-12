Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Crash on OpenAI Threat and Rising Crude Prices

The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on May 12, 2026, with Nifty tumbling to 23,379 and Sensex shedding over 1,456 points to close at 74,559. A double blow of persistent US-Iran tensions keeping crude oil above $105 per barrel and a massive selloff in IT stocks triggered by OpenAI’s new AI Deployment venture kept markets under heavy pressure through the session. Selling was broad-based across almost all sectors, with the rupee hitting a fresh record low of 95.73 adding further strain on investor sentiment.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 23,379.55 down 436.30 points (1.83%)

Sensex ended at 74,559.24, down 1,456.04 points (1.92%)

Nifty Bank settled at 53,555.20, down 884.70 points (1.63%)

Top Gainers

1. Hindalco Industries Limited – closing at 1,042.50 up by 1.86%

Top Losers

1. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited – closing at 1,691.00 down by 4.32%

2. Shriram Finance Limited – closing at 933.90 down by 4.31%

3. Tech Mahindra Limited – closing at 1,396.00 down by 4.21%

4. HCL Technologies Limited – closing at 1,147.00 down by 4.01%

5. Jio Financial Services Limited – closing at 230.75 down by 3.99%

Adani Ports (-4.32%), Shriram Finance (-4.31%), Tech Mahindra (-4.21%), HCL Technologies (-4.01%), and Jio Financial Services (-3.99%) also saw significant declines during the session. Adani Ports and Shriram Finance fell in line with the broader market selloff driven by rising crude oil prices and FII selling with no major stock-specific triggers. HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra declined sharply as the launch of OpenAI’s new AI Deployment Company. Jio Financial Services remained under pressure amid continued weakness in the broader financial services space. These moves were largely market and sentiment-driven rather than company-specific developments.

Trending stocks

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited –

Closed at ₹294.20, up 4.70%

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation surged over 5% after the government reduced royalty rates on crude oil and natural gas production.

Royalty Rate Cuts Boost Profitability: Onshore crude royalty was reduced from 16.66% to 10% , offshore crude from 9.09% to 8% , while natural gas royalty was cut from 10% to 8% .

Lower Cost & Exploration Support: Reduced royalty rates are expected to lower operational costs and encourage higher domestic oil and gas exploration.

Policy Support Improved Sentiment: Investors welcomed the government’s push to strengthen India’s energy security and reduce dependence on imports.

Sectoral Indices Performance

• Nifty Realty (-4.11%) & Nifty IT (-3.73%)

Real estate stocks were among the worst hit as concerns over weakness in the IT sector raised fears of slower demand for office spaces and housing. Broader market weakness and rising interest-rate concerns also pressured the sector.

The IT sector saw a sharp decline after OpenAI launched a new AI deployment business, raising fears that AI-led automation could disrupt traditional IT outsourcing models. Stocks like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra remained under heavy pressure.

• Nifty India Defence (-4.03%) & Nifty Consumer Durables (-3.59%)

Defence stocks witnessed profit booking after recent sharp rallies. Rising global uncertainty and broad-based risk aversion triggered heavy selling in defence counters. Consumer durable stocks weakened as investors worried that PM Modi’s austerity appeal and rising inflation could impact discretionary spending demand.

• Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank (-3.05%) & Nifty Private Bank (-1.77%)

Financial services stocks declined sharply due to continued FII selling, weak market sentiment, and concerns that higher crude oil prices could hurt economic growth and credit demand.

Private banking stocks remained weak due to continued foreign investor selling and concerns around slowing economic growth amid rising inflationary pressure.

• Nifty Chemicals (-2.43%) & Nifty Auto (-2.28%)

Chemical stocks remained under pressure because rising crude oil prices increase raw material and input costs, impacting margins.

Auto stocks fell amid concerns that higher fuel prices and weak consumer sentiment could impact vehicle demand and profitability.

• Nifty Pharma (-1.36%) & Healthcare (-1.35%)

Pharma and healthcare sectors also ended lower due to broad market weakness, though losses remained relatively limited compared to other sectors because of their defensive nature.

Reasons for Stock Market Down Today

US-Iran Tensions Continued to Hurt Global Sentiment

Markets remained under pressure as uncertainty around the US-Iran conflict continued despite ceasefire discussions. Investors worried that prolonged tensions near the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil supply and keep volatility elevated across financial markets.

Crude Oil Prices Stayed Above $105 per Barrel

Brent crude continued to trade above $105/barrel, raising concerns over India’s import bill, inflation, and corporate profitability. Since India is heavily dependent on imported crude oil, elevated prices negatively impacted sectors like aviation, auto, paints, logistics, and consumer businesses.

Rupee declines to a Fresh Record Low of 95.73 against the Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened further to around 95.73 against the US dollar, increasing fears of imported inflation and foreign capital outflows. The sharp depreciation also raised concerns over India’s current account deficit and macroeconomic stability.

Heavy FII Selling Continued

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained aggressive sellers in Indian equities amid rising global uncertainty, elevated crude prices, and a stronger US dollar. Continuous outflows from foreign investors kept pressure on banking, financial, and large-cap stocks.

Sharp Selloff in IT Stocks After OpenAI Announcement

IT stocks witnessed heavy selling after OpenAI announced the launch of OpenAI Deployment Company, which aims to provide end-to-end AI deployment and enterprise automation solutions. Investors feared this could disrupt the traditional outsourcing and IT services business model, dragging major IT stocks lower.

Summary –

May 12, 2026, reflected a sharp broad-based market selloff driven by global uncertainty and sectoral weakness:

• IT, Realty, and Financial stocks led the decline, impacted by AI disruption fears, FII selling, and weak economic sentiment

• Auto, Consumer Durable, and Chemical sectors remained under pressure, due to elevated crude oil prices and inflation concerns

• Oil & Gas stocks showed resilience, supported by government royalty cuts and positive policy measures for domestic energy companies

With Nifty falling 436.30 points (-1.83%) and Sensex declining 1,456.04 points (-1.92%), investor sentiment weakened sharply amid persistent US-Iran tensions, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness,