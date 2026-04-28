Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in red | RBI finalizes ECL Framework for Banks

28 Apr 2026 , 05:41 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 28, 2026 with Nifty struggling to hold its 24k mark and Sensex dragged 400 points down to close at 76,886. Selling in IT and banking stocks kept the indices under pressure through most of the session. Chemicals and renewable energy bucked the trend with gains, but the overall mood stayed weak as the rupee slipped to 94.48 against the dollar.
Top Gainers in the Nifty Index
Top Losers in the Nifty Index
The stock surged on the back of strong buying interest and sustained upward momentum. The move coincided with broader chemical sector optimism and improvement in global soda ash demand outlook, triggering aggressive short covering.
2. Orient Green Power Company Limited–
The renewable energy stock surged over 14%, continuing its upward momentum. The stock has recorded close-to-close price movement greater than 25% in the previous month, signalling strong speculative interest and buying in the green energy theme.
3. Vendata Ltd
Vedanta Ltd announced its demerger into five independent, listed entities to unlock value and reduce debt, with a record date of May 1, 2026. Shareholders will receive 1 share in each of the four new companies for every 1 share held, creating a 1:1 entitlement.
4. Lux Industries Limited -
The stock declined sharply due to profit booking following a strong rally in recent months, while weak short-term technical indicators and subdued sentiment in the garments segment further pressured the stock.
Sectoral Performance
Banking:
Banking stocks were the biggest drag on markets today. The Nifty Bank fell 1.52% and Nifty PSU Bank also underperformed. The main reason banking stocks led the decline after the RBI confirmed its Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework and final asset classification norms, raising concerns over higher provisioning. In simple terms, banks may now have to set aside more money as a safety buffer against bad loans, which could hurt their profits. This spooked investors and triggered heavy selling in banking stocks.
Oil & Gas and Metal:
The Nifty Oil & Gas and the Nifty Metal outperformed today, bucking the broader market weakness. Rising crude oil prices Brent crude was trading higher at $111 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remained shut. Metal stocks gained on global demand cues and domestic buying interest.
Auto:
Nifty Auto was among the top sectoral losers today. Rising crude oil prices add to input costs and hurt consumer sentiment around vehicle purchases, making auto stocks vulnerable on days when energy prices spike.
Currency Market: Rupee Depreciating
The Indian rupee fell to 94.48 against the US dollar, driven primarily by a deepening imbalance in India’s external trade. A surge in Brent crude prices to nearly $111 per barrel spurred by the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly increased the country’s import bill, forcing oil marketing companies to ramp up their dollar purchases.
Summary
April 28, 2026, reflected a cautious and negative market trend:
With Nifty down 97.00 points (-0.40%) and Bank Nifty falling 1.52%, investor sentiment remained weak amid regulatory changes, rising oil prices, and currency pressure.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.