Closing Bell: Nifty Sensex Extends Winning Streak to Five Sessions as Crude Stays Below $78 and India-UK Trade Deal Seals the Rally

18 Jun 2026 , 05:29 PM
The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to five consecutive sessions on June 19, 2026, with Nifty climbing to a fresh monthly high of 24,168 and Sensex gaining 254 points to close at 77,409, as Brent crude holding below $78 per barrel, progress on the US-Iran peace deal, and the confirmation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement coming into effect from July 15 kept investor sentiment firmly upbeat. Banking, Realty, Cement, and Pharma stocks led the broad-based rally, while IT was the notable laggard after hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary raised concerns over prolonged high interest rates and dampened sentiment toward export-oriented technology stocks.
1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited – closing at 5,014.00 up by 2.78%
2. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 3,032.00 up by 2.71%
3. Trent Limited– closing at 3,182.00 up by 2.55%
4. Bharat Electronics Limited – closing at 428.10 up by 1.96%
1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,127.40 down by 2.62%
2. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,111.00 down by 1.20%
1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited–
Closed at ₹1,092.45, up 6.46%
⮚ Positive Citi Report Boosted Investor Sentiment: Shares of Max Healthcare surged after Citi reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating and maintained a target price of ₹1,240, highlighting an attractive risk-reward profile following the stock’s correction over the past year.
⮚ Strong Earnings Growth Outlook Supported Buying: Citi expects Max Healthcare to deliver around 20% EBITDA CAGR between FY26 and FY30, driven by capacity expansion, new hospitals, and growth across its existing healthcare network.
⮚ Expansion Plans Expected to Drive Future Revenue: The brokerage forecasts 15% revenue growth in FY27, with growth expected to accelerate further in FY28 as ongoing expansion projects begin contributing more significantly.
⮚ Healthy Demand Trends Remained Intact: The company reported an 8% increase in occupied bed days during Q4 FY26, while maintaining a healthy 75% occupancy rate, reflecting strong demand for healthcare services across its network.
|
Indices
|
Change
|
Nifty Cement
|
0.70%
|
0.69%
|
0.67%
|
0.66%
|
0.58%
|
0.56%
|
0.55%
|
0.54%
|
-1.19%
Cement (+0.70%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing crude oil prices helped improve margin expectations by reducing transportation and fuel costs, while optimism around infrastructure spending and construction activity continued to support investor sentiment. Realty (+0.69%), Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.67%), and PSU Banks (+0.66%) extended their gains as improving macroeconomic conditions, lower crude oil prices, easing inflation concerns, and expectations of healthy credit growth boosted confidence in interest-rate-sensitive sectors. Chemicals (+0.58%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input cost expectations, while Pharma (+0.56%) attracted strong buying as investors rotated towards defensive growth sectors, with hospital and healthcare stocks witnessing healthy demand. API prices have declined 5%-10% as the geopolitical situation got better. Media (+0.55%) and Energy (+0.54%) also traded higher on improving market sentiment and broad-based buying interest. However, IT (-1.19%) emerged as the biggest laggard of the session after hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve raised concerns that global interest rates could remain higher for longer, potentially impacting technology spending and weighing on investor sentiment toward export-oriented IT companies.
June 19, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its upward momentum as lower crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions, and strong buying in rate-sensitive sectors supported investor sentiment:
• Cement, Realty, Financial Services, PSU Banks, and Pharma stocks led the rally as falling crude prices improved margin expectations, lowered inflation concerns, and strengthened confidence in domestic demand and credit growth.
• Media and Energy stocks also gained, supported by broad-based buying and improving market sentiment, while IT remained the only major laggard after hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary raised concerns over prolonged high interest rates and weaker global technology spending.
• Max Healthcare stood out among individual stocks after Citi reiterated its positive view, citing strong earnings growth visibility, expansion plans, and healthy healthcare demand trends.
With Nifty 50 rising 82.30 points (+0.34%) to 24,168.00, Sensex gaining 254.36 points (+0.33%) to 77,409.98, and Nifty Bank advancing 378.75 points (+0.66%) to 57,963.80, market sentiment remained firm due to Brent crude staying below $78 per barrel, progress on the US-Iran peace deal, optimism around the India-UK FTA, strong domestic participation, and continued strength in banking, PSU banks, and real estate stocks.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.