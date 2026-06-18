Closing Bell: Nifty Sensex Extends Winning Streak to Five Sessions as Crude Stays Below $78 and India-UK Trade Deal Seals the Rally

The Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to five consecutive sessions on June 19, 2026, with Nifty climbing to a fresh monthly high of 24,168 and Sensex gaining 254 points to close at 77,409, as Brent crude holding below $78 per barrel, progress on the US-Iran peace deal, and the confirmation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement coming into effect from July 15 kept investor sentiment firmly upbeat. Banking, Realty, Cement, and Pharma stocks led the broad-based rally, while IT was the notable laggard after hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary raised concerns over prolonged high interest rates and dampened sentiment toward export-oriented technology stocks.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,168.00 up 82.30 points (0.34%)

Sensex ended at 77,409.98, up 254.36 points (0.33%)

Nifty Bank settled at 57,963.80, up 378.75 points (0.66%)

Top Gainers

1. Inter Globe Aviation Limited – closing at 5,014.00 up by 2.78%

2. Adani Enterprises Limited – closing at 3,032.00 up by 2.71%

3. Trent Limited– closing at 3,182.00 up by 2.55%

4. Bharat Electronics Limited – closing at 428.10 up by 1.96%

Top Losers

1. Infosys Limited – closing at 1,127.40 down by 2.62%

2. Tata Consumer Products Limited – closing at 1,111.00 down by 1.20%

Trending stocks

1. Max Healthcare Institute Limited–

Closed at ₹1,092.45, up 6.46%

⮚ Positive Citi Report Boosted Investor Sentiment: Shares of Max Healthcare surged after Citi reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating and maintained a target price of ₹1,240, highlighting an attractive risk-reward profile following the stock’s correction over the past year.

⮚ Strong Earnings Growth Outlook Supported Buying: Citi expects Max Healthcare to deliver around 20% EBITDA CAGR between FY26 and FY30, driven by capacity expansion, new hospitals, and growth across its existing healthcare network.

⮚ Expansion Plans Expected to Drive Future Revenue: The brokerage forecasts 15% revenue growth in FY27, with growth expected to accelerate further in FY28 as ongoing expansion projects begin contributing more significantly.

⮚ Healthy Demand Trends Remained Intact: The company reported an 8% increase in occupied bed days during Q4 FY26, while maintaining a healthy 75% occupancy rate, reflecting strong demand for healthcare services across its network.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Cement (+0.70%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing crude oil prices helped improve margin expectations by reducing transportation and fuel costs, while optimism around infrastructure spending and construction activity continued to support investor sentiment. Realty (+0.69%), Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.67%), and PSU Banks (+0.66%) extended their gains as improving macroeconomic conditions, lower crude oil prices, easing inflation concerns, and expectations of healthy credit growth boosted confidence in interest-rate-sensitive sectors. Chemicals (+0.58%) benefited from lower petroleum-linked input cost expectations, while Pharma (+0.56%) attracted strong buying as investors rotated towards defensive growth sectors, with hospital and healthcare stocks witnessing healthy demand. API prices have declined 5%-10% as the geopolitical situation got better. Media (+0.55%) and Energy (+0.54%) also traded higher on improving market sentiment and broad-based buying interest. However, IT (-1.19%) emerged as the biggest laggard of the session after hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve raised concerns that global interest rates could remain higher for longer, potentially impacting technology spending and weighing on investor sentiment toward export-oriented IT companies.

Main Reasons for Stock Market up Today

Falling Crude Oil Prices Continued to Support Sentiment

Brent crude oil remained below $78 per barrel after progress on the US-Iran peace agreement. Lower crude prices are highly beneficial for India as they help reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, support the rupee, and boost corporate profitability. Progress on the US-Iran Peace Deal Reduced Geopolitical Risks

Investor confidence improved as the preliminary US-Iran peace agreement moved closer to implementation. Easing tensions in West Asia reduced concerns over energy supply disruptions and strengthened risk appetite across global and domestic equity markets. India-UK Free Trade Agreement Boosted Optimism

Market sentiment received additional support after confirmation that the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into effect from 15 July 2026. The development triggered buying in export-oriented sectors, particularly textiles and manufacturing-related stocks, on expectations of improved trade opportunities. Read more on India-UK FTA here Strong Buying in Banking, PSU Bank and Realty Stocks

Banking and financial stocks outperformed due to expectations of healthy credit growth, attractive valuations, and improving macroeconomic conditions. Late-session buying in PSU Banks, Healthcare, and Realty stocks helped the indices extend gains and reach fresh monthly highs. Strong Domestic Participation and Broad-Based Market Strength

Midcap and small cap stocks continued to outperform large caps, indicating strong risk appetite among investors. Broad-based participation, combined with easing geopolitical concerns and lower bond yields, helped sustain the market’s five-session winning streak despite cautious commentary from the US Federal Reserve.

Summary-

June 19, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its upward momentum as lower crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions, and strong buying in rate-sensitive sectors supported investor sentiment:

• Cement, Realty, Financial Services, PSU Banks, and Pharma stocks led the rally as falling crude prices improved margin expectations, lowered inflation concerns, and strengthened confidence in domestic demand and credit growth.

• Media and Energy stocks also gained, supported by broad-based buying and improving market sentiment, while IT remained the only major laggard after hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary raised concerns over prolonged high interest rates and weaker global technology spending.

• Max Healthcare stood out among individual stocks after Citi reiterated its positive view, citing strong earnings growth visibility, expansion plans, and healthy healthcare demand trends.

With Nifty 50 rising 82.30 points (+0.34%) to 24,168.00, Sensex gaining 254.36 points (+0.33%) to 77,409.98, and Nifty Bank advancing 378.75 points (+0.66%) to 57,963.80, market sentiment remained firm due to Brent crude staying below $78 per barrel, progress on the US-Iran peace deal, optimism around the India-UK FTA, strong domestic participation, and continued strength in banking, PSU banks, and real estate stocks.