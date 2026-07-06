Closing Bell: Sensex Climbs 521 Points as HDFC Bank Leads Rally on Strong Q1 Update; Nifty Crosses 24,430 

6 Jul 2026 , 05:27 PM
The Indian benchmark indices extended their gains on July 6, 2026, with Nifty climbing 159.50 points to close at 24,430.35 and Sensex advancing 521.16 points to settle at 78,285.07, as HDFC Bank surged over 3% following a stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 business update showing robust growth in advances and deposits. Banking stocks emerged as the biggest drivers of the rally, while Brent crude slipping below $72 per barrel eased inflation worries and boosted India’s macro-outlook. Realty, Auto, and Oil & Gas led sectoral gains on record June vehicle sales and improving global sentiment, even as IT, PSU Banks, and Media saw profit booking ahead of the Q1 earnings season. Sustained FII inflows and easing US-Iran tensions further lifted investor confidence, keeping the market’s momentum intact.
⮚ Stronger-Than-Expected Loan Growth Boosted Sentiment: HDFC Bank reported 15.4% year-on-year growth in gross advances to ₹30.61 lakh crore, exceeding Street expectations and marking its strongest credit growth in the last five quarters.
⮚ Robust Deposit Growth Reinforced Confidence: Total deposits rose 14.7% YoY to ₹31.70 lakh crore, surpassing analysts’ estimates and highlighting the bank’s strong deposit franchise despite intense competition.
⮚ Healthy Lending Momentum Offset Softer CASA Growth: While CASA deposits grew 9.4% YoY, slightly below market expectations, investors focused on the bank’s robust advances, strong deposit mobilisation, and sustained growth across its lending portfolio.
⮚ Leadership Appointments Added to Positive Outlook: The appointment of Rajiv Kumar as Independent Director and Part-time Chairman-designate, along with Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, strengthened confidence in the bank’s leadership transition and long-term growth strategy. Read more about this story here.
⮚ Slower Deposit Growth Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Although the bank reported double-digit growth in loans and deposits, investors were disappointed by the relatively slower deposit mobilisation and moderation in sequential deposit growth, leading to selling pressure.
⮚ Loan Growth Remained Healthy but Fell Short of Market Expectations: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 15% year-on-year growth in net advances to over ₹5 lakh crore, reflecting steady lending momentum across retail, commercial, and corporate segments. However, the market had expected stronger overall business traction.
⮚ Investor Focus Shifted to Deposit Mobilisation and Margins: With deposits growing at a slower pace than advances, investors remained cautious about funding costs, net interest margins (NIMs), and the bank’s ability to sustain profitable growth amid intense competition for retail deposits.
⮚ Acquisition and Q1 Earnings Outlook Remained in Focus: Investors continued to monitor the proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank India’s retail, private banking, and wealth management businesses, while awaiting the detailed Q1 FY27 earnings for clarity on asset quality, profitability, and management’s outlook on deposit growth and margins.
|Indices
|Change
|Nifty Realty
|1.81%
|Nifty Auto
|1.36%
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|1.12%
|Nifty Metal
|0.98%
|Nifty Energy
|0.77%
|Nifty India Defence
|0.70%
|Nifty Chemical
|0.64%
|Nifty Media
|-0.95%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|-0.88%
|Nifty IT
|-0.59%
Realty (+1.81%) emerged as the top-performing sector, extending its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session as easing concerns over US Federal Reserve rate hikes, expectations of a stable domestic interest rate environment, and strong demand for premium housing continued to support investor sentiment. Optimism surrounding robust Q1 pre-sales by leading developers such as Lodha, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties further strengthened buying interest. Auto (+1.36%) also witnessed broad-based gains after FADA reported record June vehicle sales, with total retail sales rising 21.8% YoY and passenger vehicle sales increasing 28.6%, while easing crude oil prices improved expectations of lower input costs and stronger demand. Oil & Gas (+1.12%), Metals (+0.98%), Energy (+0.77%), India Defence (+0.70%), and Chemicals (+0.64%) traded higher on improving global sentiment, stable crude oil prices, and broad-based buying across cyclical sectors. On the other hand, Media (-0.95%), PSU Banks (-0.88%), and IT (-0.59%) witnessed profit booking, with IT stocks remaining under pressure ahead of the upcoming Q1 earnings season and investors awaiting fresh cues on global technology spending.
July 6, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its gains as lower crude oil prices, strong buying in banking stocks, and supportive global cues lifted investor sentiment, helping benchmark indices scale fresh highs.
With the Nifty 50 rising 159.50 points (+0.66%) to 24,430.35, Sensex gaining 521.16 points (+0.67%) to 78,285.07, and Nifty Bank advancing 353.00 points (+0.61%) to 58,291.50, market sentiment remained supported by falling Brent crude prices, sustained FII inflows, easing US-Iran tensions, and optimism ahead of the Q1 FY27 earnings season, keeping investors positive on India’s near-term market outlook.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.