Closing Bell: Sensex Climbs 521 Points as HDFC Bank Leads Rally on Strong Q1 Update; Nifty Crosses 24,430 

The Indian benchmark indices extended their gains on July 6, 2026, with Nifty climbing 159.50 points to close at 24,430.35 and Sensex advancing 521.16 points to settle at 78,285.07, as HDFC Bank surged over 3% following a stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 business update showing robust growth in advances and deposits. Banking stocks emerged as the biggest drivers of the rally, while Brent crude slipping below $72 per barrel eased inflation worries and boosted India’s macro-outlook. Realty, Auto, and Oil & Gas led sectoral gains on record June vehicle sales and improving global sentiment, even as IT, PSU Banks, and Media saw profit booking ahead of the Q1 earnings season. Sustained FII inflows and easing US-Iran tensions further lifted investor confidence, keeping the market’s momentum intact.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,430.35 up 159.50 points (0.66%)

Sensex ended at 78,285.07, up 521.16 points (0.67%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,291.50, up 353.00 points (0.61%)

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Closed at ₹820.00, up 3.36%

⮚ Stronger-Than-Expected Loan Growth Boosted Sentiment: HDFC Bank reported 15.4% year-on-year growth in gross advances to ₹30.61 lakh crore, exceeding Street expectations and marking its strongest credit growth in the last five quarters.

⮚ Robust Deposit Growth Reinforced Confidence: Total deposits rose 14.7% YoY to ₹31.70 lakh crore, surpassing analysts’ estimates and highlighting the bank’s strong deposit franchise despite intense competition.

⮚ Healthy Lending Momentum Offset Softer CASA Growth: While CASA deposits grew 9.4% YoY, slightly below market expectations, investors focused on the bank’s robust advances, strong deposit mobilisation, and sustained growth across its lending portfolio.

⮚ Leadership Appointments Added to Positive Outlook: The appointment of Rajiv Kumar as Independent Director and Part-time Chairman-designate, along with Puneet Sharma as CFO-designate, strengthened confidence in the bank’s leadership transition and long-term growth strategy. Read more about this story here.

Closed at ₹381.25, down 3.91%

⮚ Slower Deposit Growth Weighed on Investor Sentiment: Although the bank reported double-digit growth in loans and deposits, investors were disappointed by the relatively slower deposit mobilisation and moderation in sequential deposit growth, leading to selling pressure.

⮚ Loan Growth Remained Healthy but Fell Short of Market Expectations: Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 15% year-on-year growth in net advances to over ₹5 lakh crore, reflecting steady lending momentum across retail, commercial, and corporate segments. However, the market had expected stronger overall business traction.

⮚ Investor Focus Shifted to Deposit Mobilisation and Margins: With deposits growing at a slower pace than advances, investors remained cautious about funding costs, net interest margins (NIMs), and the bank’s ability to sustain profitable growth amid intense competition for retail deposits.

⮚ Acquisition and Q1 Earnings Outlook Remained in Focus: Investors continued to monitor the proposed acquisition of Deutsche Bank India’s retail, private banking, and wealth management businesses, while awaiting the detailed Q1 FY27 earnings for clarity on asset quality, profitability, and management’s outlook on deposit growth and margins.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (+1.81%) emerged as the top-performing sector, extending its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session as easing concerns over US Federal Reserve rate hikes, expectations of a stable domestic interest rate environment, and strong demand for premium housing continued to support investor sentiment. Optimism surrounding robust Q1 pre-sales by leading developers such as Lodha, Oberoi Realty, and Godrej Properties further strengthened buying interest. Auto (+1.36%) also witnessed broad-based gains after FADA reported record June vehicle sales, with total retail sales rising 21.8% YoY and passenger vehicle sales increasing 28.6%, while easing crude oil prices improved expectations of lower input costs and stronger demand. Oil & Gas (+1.12%), Metals (+0.98%), Energy (+0.77%), India Defence (+0.70%), and Chemicals (+0.64%) traded higher on improving global sentiment, stable crude oil prices, and broad-based buying across cyclical sectors. On the other hand, Media (-0.95%), PSU Banks (-0.88%), and IT (-0.59%) witnessed profit booking, with IT stocks remaining under pressure ahead of the upcoming Q1 earnings season and investors awaiting fresh cues on global technology spending.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Falling Crude Oil Prices Improved India’s Macro Outlook

Brent crude oil slipped below $72 per barrel amid expectations of higher global supply and easing geopolitical tensions. Lower crude prices are positive for India as they reduce inflationary pressures, improve the current account balance, lower import costs, and support corporate profitability. Strong Buying in Banking Stocks Lifted the Market

Banking stocks emerged as the biggest contributors to today’s rally, led by HDFC Bank after its strong Q1 FY27 business update. Robust buying in large private sector banks helped push the Sensex and Nifty higher. Sustained FII Inflows Boosted Investor Confidence

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to invest in Indian equities, providing strong liquidity support to the market. The sustained foreign inflows reflected improving confidence in India’s economic outlook and supported the benchmark indices. Positive Global Cues and Easing US-Iran Tensions Supported Sentiment

Global market sentiment remained positive as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran continued to ease, reducing concerns over energy supply disruptions. The improved global risk appetite encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities. Optimism Ahead of the Q1 Earnings Season Supported Buying

Investor sentiment remained positive ahead of the start of the June-quarter (Q1 FY27) earnings season , with market participants expecting healthy corporate earnings. Focus on upcoming results from major companies such as TCS , along with key global events including the US Federal Reserve meeting minutes, encouraged selective buying across large-cap stocks.

Summary –

July 6, 2026, saw the Indian stock market extend its gains as lower crude oil prices, strong buying in banking stocks, and supportive global cues lifted investor sentiment, helping benchmark indices scale fresh highs.

Banking stocks led the rally , with HDFC Bank gaining over 3% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 business growth in advances and deposits. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined as investors remained concerned over relatively slower deposit growth and its impact on future margins.

Realty, Auto, Oil & Gas, Metals, Energy, Defence, and Chemicals traded higher, supported by easing crude oil prices, robust June auto sales, improving global sentiment, and optimism surrounding domestic growth. However, IT, PSU Banks, and Media witnessed profit booking ahead of the upcoming Q1 earnings season.

Auto stocks remained in focus after FADA reported record June vehicle sales, while Hindalco, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, and Mahindra & Mahindra emerged among the top gainers, reflecting broad-based buying across cyclical sectors.

With the Nifty 50 rising 159.50 points (+0.66%) to 24,430.35, Sensex gaining 521.16 points (+0.67%) to 78,285.07, and Nifty Bank advancing 353.00 points (+0.61%) to 58,291.50, market sentiment remained supported by falling Brent crude prices, sustained FII inflows, easing US-Iran tensions, and optimism ahead of the Q1 FY27 earnings season, keeping investors positive on India’s near-term market outlook.