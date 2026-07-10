Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 825 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 as TCS-Led IT Rally, Lower Crude Prices and Positive Global Cues Lift Markets

10 Jul 2026 , 06:47 PM
Indian benchmark indices rallied sharply on July 10, 2026, with Nifty jumping 244.10 points to 24,206.90 and Sensex surging 827.57 points to 77,569.39, led by a strong IT sector rebound after TCS posted better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results with a $9.5 billion order book. Realty and PSU Banks also joined the rally, gaining over 3% each, as falling crude oil prices and a softer India VIX boosted risk appetite. Positive global cues and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season kept sentiment firmly upbeat.
1. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 567.50 up by 2.84%
2. Reliance Industries Limited – closing at 1,310.00 up by 2.36%
3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,863.50 up by 2.29%
1. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,246.50 down by 1.19%
2. Eternal Limited – closing at 289.90 down by 0.87%
3. Bharti Airtel Limited – closing at 1,919.00 down by 0.63%
1. Jio Financial Services Limited –
Closed at ₹242.48, up 3.90%
⮚ Q1 FY27 Earnings Announcement Boosted Sentiment: Shares gained as investors turned optimistic ahead of the company’s Q1 FY27 results scheduled for July 16, expecting healthy business performance and management commentary on future growth.
⮚ Strong Broad-Based Market Rally Supported Buying: The stock benefited from a positive overall market environment, with the Nifty rallying, India VIX declining sharply, and broad-based buying across financial and large-cap stocks.
⮚ Optimism Around Financial Services Growth Continued: Investors remained confident in Jio Financial Services’ long-term growth strategy, supported by the company’s expanding financial services platform and expectations of continued business momentum.
⮚ Strong Revenue Growth in Previous Quarter Reinforced Confidence: Market sentiment remained positive after the company reported 106.5% YoY growth in revenue from operations in Q4 FY26, encouraging investors to expect another healthy quarterly performance despite the earlier decline in net profit.
2. Adani Enterprises Limited –
Closed at ₹3,157.80, up 2.41%
⮚ Helios Capital Increased Stake Boosting Investor Confidence: Shares gained after Singapore-based Helios Capital Management increased its exposure by purchasing around 770,000 shares of Adani Enterprises across three of its funds, signalling growing institutional confidence.
⮚ Improving Business Outlook Supported Buying: Investor sentiment strengthened as concerns surrounding the Adani Group eased, while continued expansion across infrastructure, ports, renewable energy, and emerging businesses reinforced the company’s long-term growth prospects.
⮚ Strategic Expansion into Future-Focused Businesses Added Optimism: The company’s partnership with French clean-tech firm Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical manufacturing and its continued focus on clean energy and digital infrastructure improved its long-term investment appeal.
⮚ Positive Developments Across the Adani Group Lifted Sentiment: Strong gains across Adani Group companies, supported by Kutch Copper’s London Metal Exchange (LME) approval, renewable energy expansion, and increasing investor interest in the group’s diversified businesses, further supported buying in Adani Enterprises.
|
Indices
|
Change
|
3.49%
|
3.03%
|
1.96%
|
1.89%
|
1.61%
|
1.48%
|
Nifty Cement
|
1.35%
|
1.32%
|
1.31%
|
1.16%
|
1.11%
|
1.04%
|
0.99%
Realty (+3.49%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing crude oil prices, positive global market cues, and improving investor confidence strengthened expectations of a stable interest rate environment, supporting buying in real estate stocks. PSU Banks (+3.03%) and Private Banks (+1.16%) rallied on broad-based buying after Bank Nifty extended its recovery for a second consecutive session, supported by strong gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and other lenders amid encouraging corporate earnings and improved technical momentum. IT (+1.96%) advanced after TCS reported better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results, robust deal wins, and optimistic management commentary, lifting sentiment across the technology sector. India Defence (+1.89%), Chemicals (+1.61%), Metals (+1.48%), Cement (+1.35%), Oil & Gas (+1.31%), Infrastructure (+1.11%), Energy (+1.04%), and Consumer Durables (+0.99%) also traded higher as lower crude oil prices, easing market volatility, improving global risk appetite, and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season supported cyclical and domestic-focused sectors.
Indian markets ended strongly higher on July 10, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty extending gains on the back of a sharp IT rally, lower crude oil prices, and broad-based buying across large-cap stocks.
IT stocks led the market rebound, with TCS delivering better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results, strong deal wins, and optimistic commentary that lifted sentiment across the entire technology pack.
Banking, Realty, PSU Banks, and other cyclical sectors also gained sharply, supported by improving risk appetite, a stronger rupee, and easing crude oil prices that improved the macro-outlook for India.
With Nifty 50 rising 244.10 points (+1.02%) to 24,206.90, Sensex gaining 827.57 points (+1.08%) to 77,569.39, and Nifty Bank advancing 793.45 points (+1.39%) to 58,045.90, market sentiment remained upbeat due to TCS-led IT strength, lower crude oil prices, positive global cues, a softer VIX, and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season.
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