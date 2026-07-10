Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 825 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 as TCS-Led IT Rally, Lower Crude Prices and Positive Global Cues Lift Markets

Indian benchmark indices rallied sharply on July 10, 2026, with Nifty jumping 244.10 points to 24,206.90 and Sensex surging 827.57 points to 77,569.39, led by a strong IT sector rebound after TCS posted better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results with a $9.5 billion order book. Realty and PSU Banks also joined the rally, gaining over 3% each, as falling crude oil prices and a softer India VIX boosted risk appetite. Positive global cues and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season kept sentiment firmly upbeat.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,206.90 up 244.10 points (1.02%)

Sensex ended at 77,569.39, up 827.57 points (1.08%)

Nifty Bank settled at 58,045.90, up 793.45 points (1.39%)

Top Gainers Today

1. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 567.50 up by 2.84%

2. Reliance Industries Limited – closing at 1,310.00 up by 2.36%

3. SBI Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 1,863.50 up by 2.29%

Top Losers Today

1. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited – closing at 1,246.50 down by 1.19%

2. Eternal Limited – closing at 289.90 down by 0.87%

3. Bharti Airtel Limited – closing at 1,919.00 down by 0.63%

Trending stocks Today

1. Jio Financial Services Limite d –

Closed at ₹242.48, up 3.90%

⮚ Q1 FY27 Earnings Announcement Boosted Sentiment: Shares gained as investors turned optimistic ahead of the company’s Q1 FY27 results scheduled for July 16, expecting healthy business performance and management commentary on future growth.

⮚ Strong Broad-Based Market Rally Supported Buying: The stock benefited from a positive overall market environment, with the Nifty rallying, India VIX declining sharply, and broad-based buying across financial and large-cap stocks.

⮚ Optimism Around Financial Services Growth Continued: Investors remained confident in Jio Financial Services’ long-term growth strategy, supported by the company’s expanding financial services platform and expectations of continued business momentum.

⮚ Strong Revenue Growth in Previous Quarter Reinforced Confidence: Market sentiment remained positive after the company reported 106.5% YoY growth in revenue from operations in Q4 FY26, encouraging investors to expect another healthy quarterly performance despite the earlier decline in net profit.

2. Adani Enterprises Limited –

Closed at ₹3,157.80, up 2.41%

⮚ Helios Capital Increased Stake Boosting Investor Confidence: Shares gained after Singapore-based Helios Capital Management increased its exposure by purchasing around 770,000 shares of Adani Enterprises across three of its funds, signalling growing institutional confidence.

⮚ Improving Business Outlook Supported Buying: Investor sentiment strengthened as concerns surrounding the Adani Group eased, while continued expansion across infrastructure, ports, renewable energy, and emerging businesses reinforced the company’s long-term growth prospects.

⮚ Strategic Expansion into Future-Focused Businesses Added Optimism: The company’s partnership with French clean-tech firm Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical manufacturing and its continued focus on clean energy and digital infrastructure improved its long-term investment appeal.

⮚ Positive Developments Across the Adani Group Lifted Sentiment: Strong gains across Adani Group companies, supported by Kutch Copper’s London Metal Exchange (LME) approval, renewable energy expansion, and increasing investor interest in the group’s diversified businesses, further supported buying in Adani Enterprises.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Realty (+3.49%) emerged as the top-performing sector as easing crude oil prices, positive global market cues, and improving investor confidence strengthened expectations of a stable interest rate environment, supporting buying in real estate stocks. PSU Banks (+3.03%) and Private Banks (+1.16%) rallied on broad-based buying after Bank Nifty extended its recovery for a second consecutive session, supported by strong gains in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and other lenders amid encouraging corporate earnings and improved technical momentum. IT (+1.96%) advanced after TCS reported better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results, robust deal wins, and optimistic management commentary, lifting sentiment across the technology sector. India Defence (+1.89%), Chemicals (+1.61%), Metals (+1.48%), Cement (+1.35%), Oil & Gas (+1.31%), Infrastructure (+1.11%), Energy (+1.04%), and Consumer Durables (+0.99%) also traded higher as lower crude oil prices, easing market volatility, improving global risk appetite, and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season supported cyclical and domestic-focused sectors.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Strong Rally in IT Stocks After Better-Than-Expected TCS Results

The IT sector emerged as the biggest driver of today’s rally after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 FY27 earnings, robust deal wins, a $9.5 billion order book, growing AI-related business, and optimistic management commentary. The positive results triggered broad-based buying in IT stocks, with Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and other technology companies rallying sharply. Lower Crude Oil Prices Improved India’s Macro Outlook

Brent crude oil declined to around $76 per barrel , easing concerns over inflation, India’s import bill, and corporate input costs despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The moderation in oil prices reassured investors that the economic impact on India would remain manageable, supporting broad-based buying across sectors. Positive Global Market Cues Boosted Investor Sentiment

Global markets provided strong support as Asian equities rallied following the overnight strength in Wall Street technology stocks. Optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI)-led technology growth and strong gains in markets such as Japan and South Korea improved global risk appetite, encouraging investors to increase exposure to Indian equities. Decline in India VIX and Stronger Rupee Supported Risk Appetite

Investor confidence improved as India VIX declined nearly 8% , indicating easing market volatility and reduced uncertainty. At the same time, the Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar , supported by lower crude oil prices and a weaker dollar, improving foreign investor sentiment and reinforcing optimism toward Indian markets. Broad-Based Buying and Positive Q1 Earnings Expectations Lifted the Market

Buying was witnessed across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, with strong participation from Banking, Financial Services, Metals, Oil & Gas, Realty, Consumer Durables, and Media sectors. Optimism over the ongoing Q1 earnings season, supported by encouraging corporate results and expectations of stronger earnings from major companies, further strengthened the market’s upward momentum.

Summary –

Indian markets ended strongly higher on July 10, 2026, with the Sensex and Nifty extending gains on the back of a sharp IT rally, lower crude oil prices, and broad-based buying across large-cap stocks.

IT stocks led the market rebound , with TCS delivering better-than-expected Q1 FY27 results, strong deal wins, and optimistic commentary that lifted sentiment across the entire technology pack.

Banking, Realty, PSU Banks, and other cyclical sectors also gained sharply, supported by improving risk appetite, a stronger rupee, and easing crude oil prices that improved the macro-outlook for India.

With Nifty 50 rising 244.10 points (+1.02%) to 24,206.90, Sensex gaining 827.57 points (+1.08%) to 77,569.39, and Nifty Bank advancing 793.45 points (+1.39%) to 58,045.90, market sentiment remained upbeat due to TCS-led IT strength, lower crude oil prices, positive global cues, a softer VIX, and broad-based buying ahead of the earnings season.