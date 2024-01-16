iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2024

16 Jan 2025 , 07:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

L&T Tech: L&T Technology Services reported a 4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹322 crore. However, revenue from operations rose 9% to ₹2,653 crore in the third quarter.

HDFC Life: HDFC Life’s Q3 profit increased by 13.66% to ₹414.9 crore compared to ₹365 crore. The net premium income rose by 10% to ₹16,771.3 crore from ₹15,235.3 crore.

Hero Motocorp: Hero MotoCorp stated it is not worried about slowing demand in urban markets, as consumption in these areas had grown significantly following the pandemic.

Swiggy: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of Swiggy Sports Pvt Ltd as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the food and grocery delivery giant, Swiggy.

GAIL: GAIL has signed a settlement agreement with SEFE Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte., under which SEFE Marketing will pay $285 million to the Indian company.

CEAT: The company posted a net profit of ₹97 crore in the third quarter, with revenues from operations reaching ₹3,300 crore during the same period.

IRFC: IRFC has signed a lease agreement with NTPC for eight BOBR rakes worth ₹250 crore in the first phase. In October 2024, the IRFC Board approved financing up to ₹700 crore for 20 BOBR rakes under the Indian Railways’ General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS)

