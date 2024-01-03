This partnership aims to enhance the distribution of Mukta Arts' films across various media platforms.
TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.
Tata Communications will help broadcasters improve the user experience and build a connected fan base by providing customised regional feeds, according to the business.
Signpost purchased a multi-story commercial property near Mumbai International Airport in March 2024 and designated it as the company's headquarters.
Since the merger call-off, Zee has announced a spate of cost-cutting and loss-reducing actions, including the reduction of 15% of its workforce.
In late February, Disney signed a contractual agreement to merge its India unit with Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd.
The company's ad income in the first six months more than quadrupled to $221 Million, while affiliate revenue fell 3% to $128 Million.
He joined Zee Media in 2022 as Chief Business Officer and P&L head for linear channels (excluding WION and Zed Business).
Tata Communications' shares have gained about 51% in the last year and 11% in the last three months.
Ruchir Tiwari will continue to oversee the Hindi Movies cluster, while Vishnu Shankar will lead Hindi GEC and TV, as well as the FTA section.
