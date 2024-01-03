iifl-logo-icon 1
Media & Entertainment Sector

Mukta Arts and ZEEL Ink 6-Year Film Rights Agreement

This partnership aims to enhance the distribution of Mukta Arts' films across various media platforms.

Network 18, TV 18, and E18 merger get NCLT approval

TV18 is a publicly traded company that owns a 13.54% stake in Viacom18, which is in the process of merging with Disney Star India.

Tata Communications signs 5-year broadcasting deal with World Athletics

Tata Communications will help broadcasters improve the user experience and build a connected fan base by providing customised regional feeds, according to the business.

Signpost India’s net profit in FY 24 up y-o-y by 16%

Signpost purchased a multi-story commercial property near Mumbai International Airport in March 2024 and designated it as the company's headquarters.

Zee demands $90 million termination fee from Sony for calling off their merger

Since the merger call-off, Zee has announced a spate of cost-cutting and loss-reducing actions, including the reduction of 15% of its workforce.

Disney to sell its 29.8% stake in Tata Play to Tata Group

In late February, Disney signed a contractual agreement to merge its India unit with Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd.

Star India's sports broadcasting business posts $342 million loss in Oct - March period

The company's ad income in the first six months more than quadrupled to $221 Million, while affiliate revenue fell 3% to $128 Million.

Zee Media confirms termination of CEO

He joined Zee Media in 2022 as Chief Business Officer and P&L head for linear channels (excluding WION and Zed Business).

Tata Communications reports 1.5% y-o-y decline in Q4 net profit

Tata Communications' shares have gained about 51% in the last year and 11% in the last three months.

ZEEL establishes new organization structure after senior employees quit

Ruchir Tiwari will continue to oversee the Hindi Movies cluster, while Vishnu Shankar will lead Hindi GEC and TV, as well as the FTA section.

123
