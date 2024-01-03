iifl-logo-icon 1
Mining Sector

Vedanta Set to Consider Fourth Interim Dividend on October 8, 2024

Earlier this year, Vedanta declared three interim dividends: ₹20, ₹11, and ₹4 per share, with the latest being the third interim dividend announced in September.

Sandur Manganese gets environment clearance from KSPCB

Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.

Vedanta Aluminium responds to dam breach at Lanjigarh refinery

Vedanta Aluminium staff notified state authorities and swiftly mobilised workers to contain the disaster and reduce the impact on the neighbouring population.

Vedanta declares third interim dividend of ₹20 per share

This is the company's highest dividend payout since April 2023, when it distributed ₹20.5 per share. The current dividend payout totals ₹7,821 Crore.

Vedanta to offload 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc via OFS

At the conclusion of the June quarter, Vedanta owned 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, the majority of which was pledged.

NMDC reduces lump ore price to ₹5,350/tonne

The company recorded an 11% year-on-year decrease in iron ore production in July, with output decreasing to 2.17 million tonnes.

Coal India logs net profit of ₹10,943.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Coal India mostly produces non-coking coal for power generation and industrial use, with some coking coal for steelmaking and washed coal.

Vedanta Nico inks pact with AEsir Technologies

The global demand for nickel in batteries is expected to increase to 500,000 tonnes by 2025, up from 150,000 tonnes in 2020.

Vedanta reports rise in aluminium, iron ore, zinc production

Production of saleable iron ore increased to 1.3 million tonnes, up from 1.2 million tonnes the previous year.

MOIL raises ferro-grade manganese ore prices by 2%

The mini-ratna business said that the basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been maintained at ₹210,000 PMT in July.

