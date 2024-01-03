Earlier this year, Vedanta declared three interim dividends: ₹20, ₹11, and ₹4 per share, with the latest being the third interim dividend announced in September.
Sandur Manganese will now present these approvals to the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee so that operations can continue at full capacity.
Vedanta Aluminium staff notified state authorities and swiftly mobilised workers to contain the disaster and reduce the impact on the neighbouring population.
This is the company's highest dividend payout since April 2023, when it distributed ₹20.5 per share. The current dividend payout totals ₹7,821 Crore.
At the conclusion of the June quarter, Vedanta owned 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, the majority of which was pledged.
The company recorded an 11% year-on-year decrease in iron ore production in July, with output decreasing to 2.17 million tonnes.
Coal India mostly produces non-coking coal for power generation and industrial use, with some coking coal for steelmaking and washed coal.
The global demand for nickel in batteries is expected to increase to 500,000 tonnes by 2025, up from 150,000 tonnes in 2020.
Production of saleable iron ore increased to 1.3 million tonnes, up from 1.2 million tonnes the previous year.
The mini-ratna business said that the basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) has been maintained at ₹210,000 PMT in July.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.