iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

Closing Bell: Nifty slips to 24,300, Sensex declines 750 points. HCL hits 52-week low

22 Apr 2026 , 04:03 PM

Indian equity markets ended the session on a weak note, with broad-based selling pressure dragging benchmark indices lower. Persistent weakness in the IT sector, coupled with foreign capital outflows, kept sentiment subdued, even as selective sector rotation supported pockets of resilience.

Market Overview: Indices under pressure

Benchmark index Nifty 50 closed at 24,378.10, slipping 198.50 points (0.81%), reflecting broad-based weakness across large-cap stocks. The decline was led primarily by heavy losses in the IT sector and risk-off sentiment across global cues.

The Sensex also ended lower at 78,516.49, falling 756 points (0.95%), indicating widespread selling pressure across frontline counters.

The Nifty Bank showed relative resilience, closing at 57,124.45, down 247 points (0.43%). The index continues to consolidate within a defined range, with resistance seen near 57,500–57,800 and support placed between 57,200–56,500.

Currency Market: Rupee under pressure

The Indian rupee weakened sharply to 93.8 against the US dollar, reflecting increased pressure from multiple fronts. The currency came under strain due to sustained selling in domestic equity markets and continued withdrawal of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows.

The weakness in the rupee also mirrors broader risk aversion in emerging markets, with investors preferring safer assets amid global uncertainty and higher US dollar demand.

IT Sector: Sharp correction after earnings disappointment

The technology sector remained the biggest drag on the market. The Nifty IT index declined 3.89%, hit by weak earnings and cautious commentary from key players.

HCL Technologies plunged 10.74% to a 52-week low after disappointing Q4 results and a cautious FY27 outlook, triggering heavy selling.

Infosys also fell 3.38%, as concerns over slowing global IT demand and AI-led cost optimization pressures continued to weigh on sentiment.

FMCG: Defensive buying supports select stocks

Defensive buying emerged in FMCG counters amid market volatility.

Tata Consumer Products gained 3.33%, supported by strong tea and coffee segment performance and positive broker sentiment. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever rose 2.39%, backed by steady demand outlook and supportive analyst views.

Energy and Power: Selective gains

NTPC advanced 2.26% after commissioning a 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan, reinforcing its renewable energy expansion strategy and supporting the green energy narrative.

Auto Sector: Under pressure

Mahindra & Mahindra declined 2.88% amid broader weakness in the auto pack, with concerns around demand moderation and margin pressures weighing on sentiment.

Defence and Drone Stocks: Strong momentum continues

Defence-related stocks continued to outperform on geopolitical concerns and rising UAV demand.

ideaForge Technology surged 11.48%, emerging as a standout gainer. Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 4.37%, while Zen Technologies also posted gains, reflecting sustained interest in the defence modernisation theme.

EV Ecosystem: Sharp rally in battery stock

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility jumped 17% to ₹905, driven by optimism around its EV battery and lithium-ion cell manufacturing expansion plans. However, market participants continue to highlight execution and scalability risks.

Sugar Sector: Policy-driven strength

Sugar stocks rallied on expectations of supportive ethanol blending policies and improving demand outlook.

Shree Renuka Sugars rose 3.06%, Balrampur Chini Mills gained 6.19%, Triveni Engineering & Industries added 4.66%, and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries climbed 5.20%.

The session highlighted a weak broader market dominated by IT-led selling and foreign capital outflows, while sector rotation continued beneath the surface. FMCG, defence, sugar, and select energy stocks attracted buying interest, indicating a defensive tilt in investor positioning amid macro uncertainty and currency pressure.

Related Tags

  • #AmaraRajaEnergy
  • #BalrampurChini
  • #DefenceStocks
  • #DroneStocks
  • #FIIOutflows
  • #HindustanUnilever
  • #IndianEquity
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.