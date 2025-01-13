iifl-logo-icon 1
Avenue Supermarts Ltd Rights

3,619
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Avenue Super.: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

Avenue Supermarts acquires 26% stake in FP Ampere Energy

28 Oct 2024|10:21 AM

The transaction comes after Avenue Supermarts' initial disclosure on Oct 7, 2024, which announced the completion of transaction documents for the deal.

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

Market Cap Flip: Trent Outpaces DMart

14 Oct 2024|02:07 PM

Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

DMart Shares Plummet 9% Post Q2 Disappointment

14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The growing influence of the rapid commerce category hindered the company's Q2 profit, which saw an 8% YoY increase.

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

Avenue Supermarts dips ~5% following Q2 updates

4 Oct 2024|02:38 PM

Avenue Supermarts reported a 14% year-on-year increase in standalone revenues to ₹14,050 Crore in September 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

