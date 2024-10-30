iifl-logo-icon 1
Marico Ltd Dividend

654.45
(-0.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Marico CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 Feb 20246 Mar 20246 Mar 20246.5650Interim 2
Please find enclosed an intimation on date of payment of dividend. Second Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each. As intimated vide our letter dated February 19, 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Second Interim Equity Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Marico: Related News

Marico's Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

Marico’s Q2 net profit jumps ~20% y-o-y to ₹433 Crore

30 Oct 2024|10:43 AM

Revenue from operations increased by 7.6% to ₹2,664 Crore, from ₹2,476 Crore in the same quarter last year.

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

Loading...

