|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Feb 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|6.5
|650
|Interim 2
|Please find enclosed an intimation on date of payment of dividend. Second Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share of Re. 1 each. As intimated vide our letter dated February 19, 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Second Interim Equity Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Thursday, March 28, 2024.
