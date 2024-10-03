|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Apr 2024
|11 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today were considered, discuss and approved the following matters: Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 11th May, 2024 to 13th May, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting to be held on 13th May, 2024 and also for Dividend. Those members who are holding shares as on 10th May, 2024 will be eligible for the Dividend
