Welspun Enterprises Ltd EGM

613
(0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Welspun Enterp CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM7 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Please find attached Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 @ 3.30 P.M. Please find attached copy of Newspaper Advertisement with respect to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the extra - ordinary general meeting of the Company held on March 29, 2024. Please find attached Scrutinizers Report and Result of E- voting of the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing on March 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Welspun Enterp: Related News

Welspun Enterprises' net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

Welspun Enterprises’ net profit jumps 8% y-o-y in Q2

30 Oct 2024|10:39 AM

Separately, Welspun Enterprises announced the hiring of Abhishek Chaudhary as CEO, beginning November 4, 2024.

Read More
Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

Welspun Enterprises wins contract worth ₹1,990 Crore from BMC

30 Sep 2024|03:04 PM

The contract's principal scope involves the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a bored diameter of 3,500 mm.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
