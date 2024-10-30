|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Please find attached Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024 @ 3.30 P.M. Please find attached copy of Newspaper Advertisement with respect to the Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, March 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) EGM 29/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the extra - ordinary general meeting of the Company held on March 29, 2024. Please find attached Scrutinizers Report and Result of E- voting of the Extra - Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing on March 29, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
