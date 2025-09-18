iifl-logo

September 2025
Stock Split

IPO/FPO

Dividend

Economic Event

Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date

Ellen.Indl.Gas

Jun 24, 2025

Jun 26, 2025

Jul 01, 2025

Amanta Healthcar

Sep 01, 2025

Sep 03, 2025

Sep 09, 2025

Kalpat.

Jun 24, 2025

Jun 26, 2025

Jul 01, 2025

Airfloa Rail

Sep 11, 2025

Sep 15, 2025

Sep 18, 2025

Fed cuts rates by 25 bps in September to assuage markets

The signals were there in Powell's Jackson Hole speech, as the Fed cut rates by 25 bps to 4.00%-4.25%

18 Sep 2025|04:22 PM

18 Sep 2025|04:22 PM

Fed's First Rate Cut in 2025

With slower job growth and a modest uptick in the unemployment rate, downside risk to employment has increased.

18 Sep 2025|03:57 PM

18 Sep 2025|03:57 PM

Fed Sep-25 projections hint at front-ending of rate cuts

The Fed September quarterly projections have not changed much since the last estimates in June 2025

18 Sep 2025|03:52 PM

18 Sep 2025|03:52 PM

Sensex and Nifty in Red on September 19, 2025

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Eternal hits 52-week high in Sensex.

19 Sep 2025|01:55 PM

19 Sep 2025|01:55 PM

Top Stocks for Today - 19th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Texmaco Rail, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, etc.

19 Sep 2025|07:24 AM

19 Sep 2025|07:24 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 18th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Poonawalla Fincorp, etc.

18 Sep 2025|07:26 AM

18 Sep 2025|07:26 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 17th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

17 Sep 2025|09:07 AM

17 Sep 2025|09:07 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on September 16, 2025

JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Nifty.

16 Sep 2025|02:13 PM

16 Sep 2025|02:13 PM

