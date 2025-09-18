Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date
Ellen.Indl.Gas
Jun 24, 2025
Jun 26, 2025
Jul 01, 2025
Amanta Healthcar
Sep 01, 2025
Sep 03, 2025
Sep 09, 2025
Kalpat.
Jun 24, 2025
Jun 26, 2025
Jul 01, 2025
Airfloa Rail
Sep 11, 2025
Sep 15, 2025
Sep 18, 2025
The signals were there in Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, as the Fed cut rates by 25 bps to 4.00%-4.25%
18 Sep 2025|04:22 PM
With slower job growth and a modest uptick in the unemployment rate, downside risk to employment has increased.
18 Sep 2025|03:57 PM
The Fed September quarterly projections have not changed much since the last estimates in June 2025
18 Sep 2025|03:52 PM
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Eternal hits 52-week high in Sensex.
19 Sep 2025|01:55 PM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Texmaco Rail, Vedanta, Unichem Laboratories, etc.
19 Sep 2025|07:24 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Poonawalla Fincorp, etc.
18 Sep 2025|07:26 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
17 Sep 2025|09:07 AM
JSW Steel and Maruti Suzuki hits 52-week high in Nifty.
16 Sep 2025|02:13 PM
