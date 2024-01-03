Among the myriad investment options, Fixed Deposits (FD) and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) emerge as favored selections for risk-averse investors seeking stable returns. Renowned for their low-risk profiles, these financial instruments possess unique traits and cater to diverse benefits for investors.

In this blog, we will thoroughly explore the contrasting features of NCD vs FD enabling you to make well-informed decisions when selecting the most suitable investment avenue to meet your financial aspirations.

While Fixed Deposits offer guaranteed returns and are backed by banks, Non-Convertible Debentures provide higher interest rates and are issued by corporations, making them an attractive choice for investors looking to diversify their portfolio with corporate debt instruments. Understanding the differences between ncd and fd can empower investors to align their investments with their risk tolerance and financial goals effectively.

Understanding Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Fixed Deposits are among the most traditional and widely-used investment options, especially in the banking sector. A Fixed Deposit is a financial instrument provided by banks where individuals deposit a lump sum amount for a predetermined period, typically ranging from a few months to several years.

Fixed Interest Rate When opting for an FD, the bank offers a fixed interest rate on the deposited amount, which remains unchanged throughout the entire investment tenure.

Maturity Period The maturity period of an FD is predetermined, allowing investors to choose the term that best suits their needs, whether they prefer short-term or long-term investments.

Liquidity While FDs are relatively liquid, premature withdrawal usually incurs penalties, reducing the overall interest earned.

Risk and Safety FDs are considered low-risk investments because they are backed by the guarantee of the respective bank (up to a certain limit) and are therefore considered safe.

Exploring Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

NCDs are debt instruments corporations issue, making them a more diverse investment option than FDs. Non-Convertible Debentures are financial instruments issued by companies to raise funds from the public. Investors who purchase NCDs effectively lend money to the company in return for periodic interest payments and the principal amount at maturity.

Interest Rate NCDs offer a fixed or floating interest rate, depending on the type of NCD issued by the company. Fixed interest rates remain constant throughout the tenure, while floating rates may change based on market conditions.

Maturity Period NCDs have a specified tenure, ranging from a few months to several years, with options for investors based on their investment horizon.

Liquidity NCDs are usually listed on stock exchanges, allowing investors to sell them before maturity. However, the market price of NCDs can fluctuate, impacting the returns if sold before maturity.

Risk and Safety NCDs carry a higher risk than FDs, as their safety and returns depend on the issuer’s creditworthiness. Before investing, it’s essential to research the issuing company’s credit rating and financial stability.

Key Differences

Now that we have looked at the features of both NCDs and FD let’s summarize the key difference between NCD and fd:

Issuer Banks issue FDs, whereas corporations are responsible for issuing NCDs.

Interest Rate FDs have a fixed interest rate, whereas NCDs may offer fixed or floating rates.

Maturity Period FDs and NCDs have specified maturity periods, which may vary based on the investor’s preference.

Liquidity NCDs can be relatively more liquid since they can be traded on stock exchanges, but FDs are generally considered less liquid due to penalties for premature withdrawal.

Risk and Safety FDs are considered safer as the guarantee of the respective bank backs them, while NCDs carry issuer-specific credit risk.

Conclusion

As with any investment decision, it’s crucial to assess your financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon before choosing between NCD or FD. Diversification within your investment portfolio is also recommended to spread risk and optimize returns. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide valuable insights to help you make an informed decision based on your individual financial circumstances.

Additionally, investors should carefully evaluate the terms and conditions of both Fixed Deposits and Non-Convertible Debentures, considering factors such as lock-in periods, liquidity requirements, and tax implications, to make a well-rounded choice that aligns with their financial strategy. Remember, a balanced approach to investment and seeking professional guidance can lead to a more secure and rewarding financial journey.