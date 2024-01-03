Are you planning something big for your company? Taking out a business loan could be a viable and convenient solution if you already have an established business. Businesses may avail of unsecured business loans for financing their equipment, working capital and other business expenditures. The requirements for working capital mainly include payroll, bills, renovative, marketing budgets, etc. Other expenses may involve leasing or buying equipment and premises, digitalisation, etc.

However, before deciding to take out a business loan, it is wise to weigh the pros and cons of business loan.

Pros Of Business Loans

Bank business loan products come with their own set of pros of collateral free business loan, such as:

No Collateral Required As a major business loan benefits, you can easily avail of a business loan without associating any of your assets as a guarantee. Simply put, taking a business loan is possible even without a guarantee or a guarantor. Therefore, there isn’t any chance of property seizure because no collateral has been speculated to your business or the lender.

Attractive Interest Rates Typically, business loans are larger than those offered by online lenders. Banking institutions will likely offer you larger loans with attractive interest rates if you have a strong credit score. Moreover, you can demonstrate to the bank that you have previously responsibly managed your debt obligations. The borrowing cost or interest is also lower for a business loan when you take it from the bank.

Flexible Use of Funds Banks provide various business loans options, such as business lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing, and commercial real estate loans. Unless you choose a loan specifically designed for a particular purpose, such as a business auto loan, for instance, a bank loan can typically be utilised in multiple ways to support the expansion and growth of your business. This versatility is a significant advantage when comparing debt financing to equity financing.

Cons Of Business Loans

While there are numerous benefits of taking a business bank loan, there are some cons of unsecured business loan.

Extensive Application Process Since lenders grant commercial financing based on your company’s repayment capacity, they generally request substantial documentation during the application procedure. In addition to completing an application, you will likely be required to submit two or three years of tax returns, financial statements, and a business plan.

Strict Eligibility A primary challenge when seeking a bank loan is the strict eligibility requirements. Not all businesses meet the criteria to qualify for a bank loan. Companies with poor credit or negative cash flow may encounter difficulties securing bank loans. Additionally, banks tend to favour larger businesses over smaller ones.

Tedious Application Process Applying for a small business loan can be extensive and time-consuming due to the significant paperwork involved. In addition to completing a lengthy application form, applicants must submit various essential documents and a comprehensive business plan. Banks meticulously verify each document, conduct background checks, and then assess the business’s eligibility for the loan.

In Summary

Taking out a small business loan comes with both advantages and disadvantages of business loan. On the positive side, a small business loan enables business growth without compromising ownership. However, the primary disadvantage is the associated risk. Failure to meet the agreed-upon monthly payments could result in the loss of business or personal collateral pledged for the loan.

If you believe the advantages of business financing outweigh the disadvantages, the next recommended step is to explore the types of business loans you may qualify for. Seeking assistance from a professional can clarify the distinctions between different loan options.