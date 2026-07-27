Table of Content
A Silver ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is an investment product that offers exposure to silver without the need to physically own or store silver. Instead of coins or bars, investors can simply purchase units of a silver ETF on the stock exchange. Since ETFs are traded like shares on the stock exchanges, these offer convenience and liquidity compared to physical silver. If you like to learn more about ETFs, you can explore more here. This blog explores the process of investing in silver ETFs to give you a confident head start.
Getting started with a silver ETF is straightforward. The investment process involves the following steps:
Open a Demat and trading account to hold and trade in silver ETFs, respectively. You can complete the setup process entirely online.
Once your accounts are active, look up silver ETF listings. Compare and choose based on your investment needs, expected cost, and return potential.
Confirm your selection of the silver ETF on the trading platform. Input the number of units you wish to buy along with the investment amount. You can pick between a market order (immediate execution) and a limit order (buy at a specified price).
After the investment, your silver ETF will reflect in your Demat account. You can assess its performance like any other asset on the stock market. Track its price changes and adjust your holdings strategically.
Silver ETFs are suitable for various types of investors based on their goals and investment style. You can consider investing if you fit under the following categories:
|Investor Type
|Who It’s Suitable For
|Suggested Allocation
|First-Time Investors
|Looking to explore commodities without physical ownership hassles
|~5% of portfolio
|Investors Seeking Diversification
|Expand beyond equity and debt investments for balancing risks.
|5–10% of portfolio
|Long-Term Investors
|Aiming to benefit from silver’s price movements over time
|7–12% of portfolio
|Tactical Investors
|Taking short- to medium-term positions based on market trends
|Up to 10%
|Inflation-Conscious Investors
|Looking to protect purchasing power during inflation or currency fluctuations
|5–8% of portfolio
Investing in silver ETFs exposes you to these advantages that enhance your silver holding experience:
To understand how silver ETFs can affect portfolio performance, consider two investors with different allocation strategies: Raj strongly favours equities and invests 100% in the Nifty 50. Meera, on the other hand, balances her portfolio with 70% allocated to Nifty 50 and 30% to silver. So, Raj’s total investment is ₹10 lakhs in Nifty 50, and Meera allocates ₹7 lakhs to Nifty 50 and ₹3 lakhs to silver. Both invest ₹10 lakh on 1st Oct 2025, when the market prices were:
Based on the market conditions in Jan-early Feb 2026, the Nifty peaks at 26,341, and silver rises to $121.79. As a result, Raj’s 100% equity investment appreciates to ₹10,70,000. Meera’s equity investment is valued at ₹7,49,000 and silver investment at ₹7,65,000, adding up to ₹15,14,000. At this stage, Meera’s portfolio is around 41% higher than Raj’s. In the market correction (temporary fall of 10% after a recent peak) at the Feb-end 2026, Nifty is valued at 25,178 and silver at $93.29 per unit. This brings Raj’s final portfolio to ₹10,23,000, while Meera’s portfolio stands at ₹13,03,000, with an allocation of ₹7,16,000 in equity and ₹5,87,000 in silver. The difference in returns is significant, with Raj’s total portfolio earning 2.3% returns and Meera’s 30.3% returns. Silver helped offset part of the equity slowdown, showing how balancing portfolio allocation helps spread the risk.
The number of silver ETF units you buy depends on your investment choices. You may plan your allocation as follows:
For better understanding, here are some aspects to consider for proper portfolio allocation with silver ETFs:
Silver ETFs serve well as a booster in your portfolio as opposed to a base investment.
A careful investment approach helps you with your financial goals with limited surprises. Consider the following factors to make an informed decision:
This is an annual fee that fund houses charge to cover management and administrative costs. You may get charged within SEBI’s limit of 1%. Lower the cost, lesser impact on returns.
Check the silver ETF valuation standards. As of 1st April 2026, SEBI has mandated silver ETF valuation against the domestic polled spot prices as opposed to earlier London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) based pricing.
Understand how silver price movements fluctuate to assess their alignment with your risk appetite.
A well-established fund house can affect the management of your silver ETFs. Make the choice carefully based on a reliable track record.
Tracking error shows how closely a silver ETF follows actual silver prices. SEBI guidelines govern an error not exceeding 2%. A minimal tracking error signifies better fund performance.
A crucial part of learning how to purchase a silver ETF is making the right selection. The following tips can make a difference:
Once you understand how to invest in silver ETFs and the key factors involved, you can explore the financial instrument with limited challenges. Going into the process with clarity helps you make an informed choice. Now that you’re ready, set up your Demat Account and trading account to start trading in silver ETFs.If you want to learn more, check out the related blogs in the knowledge center about ETFs, commodities, and portfolio diversification for more insights.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Returns on silver ETFs depend on silver prices in the domestic market as per the SEBI regulations. ETF performance mirrors silver price movements, minus the expense ratio and tracking error.
You can buy silver ETFs on Indian stock exchanges like the NSE and BSE through your Demat and trading account.
As silver ETFs are SEBI-regulated, they ensure transparency and standardisation. Hence, they are generally safe barring the market-linked price fluctuations.
Silver ETFs invest in physical silver or silver-related assets to closely mirror domestic silver prices. However, returns may vary due to factors like expense ratio and tracking error.
No, silver ETFs generally do not involve dividend payments. You gain from the changes in silver’s market price.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.