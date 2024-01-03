One of the things to understand about commodity trading is that the commodity market hours are much longer. To understand commodity market hours in India, let us look at some important aspects of commodity market timings as well as the list of commodity market holidays.

Commodity Market Hours

For commodity market trading timings, we shall look at the actual timings of the commodity market and also at the list of trading and clearing holidays.

Here are the normal market timings for commodity markets.

Trading on the Commodity Derivatives segment of the exchange will take place on all days of the week from Monday to Friday. This excludes Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance and notified to the members of the exchange. The market timings of the commodity derivatives segment are:

Normal Market Open: 09:00 hrs

Normal Market Close: 23:30 hrs

Since commodity trading can only take place on the stipulated trading days on the commodity exchanges, let us also look at the list of trading holidays and clearing holidays. Given below is the complete list of trading holidays for this year and this list changes with each year.

Commodity category Trade start time Trade end time (after the start of us daylight savings in the spring season) Trade end time (after the end of us daylight savings in the spring season) Internationally Referenced Non-Agri Commodities 09:00 AM 11:30 PM 11:55 PM Trade Modification 11:45 PM 11:59 PM Position Limit/Collateral value set-up /cut-off end time 11:45 PM 11:59 PM

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 26-Jan-2021 Tuesday Republic Day 2 02-Apr-2021 Friday Good Friday

However, several holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday and hence would be counted as trading holidays. Here is a list of the trading holidays that fall on a weekend.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 25-Apr-2021 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti 2 01-May-2021 Saturday Maharashtra Day 3 15-Aug-2021 Sunday Independence Day 4 02-Oct-2021 Saturday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 5 25-Dec-2021 Saturday Christmas

Several holidays may not be a trading holiday for the commodity markets but could be a clearing holiday. That is the days the banks don’t work so the commodity trades for that date cannot be cleared and will be cleared on the next banking day. Here is a list of such clearing holidays.

Sr. No Date Day Description 1 26-Jan-2021 Tuesday Republic Day 2 19-Feb-2021 Friday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 3 11-Mar-2021 Thursday Mahashivratri 4 29-Mar-2021 Monday Holi 5 01-Apr-2021 Thursday Annual Bank Closing 6 02-Apr-2021 Friday Good Friday 7 13-Apr-2021 Tuesday Gudi Padwa 8 14-Apr-2021 Wednesday . Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 9 21-Apr-2021 Wednesday Ram Navami 10 13-May-2021 Thursday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) 11 26-May-2021 Wednesday Buddha Poornima 12 -Jul-2021 Wednesday Bakri Id 13 16-Aug-2021 Monday Parsi New Year 14 19-Aug-2021 Thursday Muharram 15 10-Sep-2021 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi 16 15-Oct-2021 Friday Dussehra 17 19-Oct-2021 Tuesday Id-E-Milad 18 04-Nov-2021 Thursday Diwali- Laxmi Pujan 19 05-Nov-2021 Friday Diwali-Balipratipada 20 19-Nov-2021 Friday Guru Nanak Jayanti

Commodity traders need to plan their trades and their deliveries accordingly, keeping these trading and clearing holidays in mind.

SHARE MARKET HOURS (EQUITY)

Trading session

The pre-open session will be for 15 minutes i.e. from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. The pre-open session is comprised of the Order Entry period and Order Matching period.

The pre-open session shall comprise two sessions viz.

Order Entry period.

Order Matching period.

After the order matching period, there is also a buffer period to facilitate the transition between pre open and continuous session

Order Entry Period

The order entry period shall be for the duration of 8* minutes, during which order entry, modification, and cancellation shall be allowed. (* – System driven random stoppage between 7th and 8th minute)

Both Limit and market order will be allowed.

Dissemination of indicative equilibrium price, indicative match-able quantity & indicative index values

Order Matching Period

The order matching period will start immediately after the completion of the order entry period. During this period, no Order Addition/Modification/Cancellation shall be allowed

The next step is opening price determination, and trade confirmation.

Continuous Trading Session 9:15 am – 3:30 pm Trades occur continuously as orders match at time/price priority

With the introduction of the Call Auction session the trading day will look like this:

The continuous trading session will commence only after the pre-open session ends. The two trading sessions, continuous and call auction (pre-open) sessions will not run concurrently.

The block deal trading session (35 minutes) will start with the commencement of the continuous session.