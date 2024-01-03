Table of Content
One of the things to understand about commodity trading is that the commodity market hours are much longer. To understand commodity market hours in India, let us look at some important aspects of commodity market timings as well as the list of commodity market holidays.
For commodity market trading timings, we shall look at the actual timings of the commodity market and also at the list of trading and clearing holidays.
Here are the normal market timings for commodity markets.
Trading on the Commodity Derivatives segment of the exchange will take place on all days of the week from Monday to Friday. This excludes Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance and notified to the members of the exchange. The market timings of the commodity derivatives segment are:
Since commodity trading can only take place on the stipulated trading days on the commodity exchanges, let us also look at the list of trading holidays and clearing holidays. Given below is the complete list of trading holidays for this year and this list changes with each year.
|Commodity category
|Trade start time
|Trade end time (after the start of us daylight savings in the spring season)
|Trade end time (after the end of us daylight savings in the spring season)
|Internationally Referenced Non-Agri Commodities
|09:00 AM
|11:30 PM
|11:55 PM
|Trade Modification
|11:45 PM
|11:59 PM
|Position Limit/Collateral value set-up /cut-off end time
|11:45 PM
|11:59 PM
|Sr. No
|Date
|Day
|Description
|1
|26-Jan-2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|2
|02-Apr-2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
However, several holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday and hence would be counted as trading holidays. Here is a list of the trading holidays that fall on a weekend.
|Sr. No
|Date
|Day
|Description
|1
|25-Apr-2021
|Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|2
|01-May-2021
|Saturday
|Maharashtra Day
|3
|15-Aug-2021
|Sunday
|Independence Day
|4
|02-Oct-2021
|Saturday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|5
|25-Dec-2021
|Saturday
|Christmas
Several holidays may not be a trading holiday for the commodity markets but could be a clearing holiday. That is the days the banks don’t work so the commodity trades for that date cannot be cleared and will be cleared on the next banking day. Here is a list of such clearing holidays.
|Sr. No
|Date
|Day
|Description
|1
|26-Jan-2021
|Tuesday
|Republic Day
|2
|19-Feb-2021
|Friday
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|3
|11-Mar-2021
|Thursday
|Mahashivratri
|4
|29-Mar-2021
|Monday
|Holi
|5
|01-Apr-2021
|Thursday
|Annual Bank Closing
|6
|02-Apr-2021
|Friday
|Good Friday
|7
|13-Apr-2021
|Tuesday
|Gudi Padwa
|8
|14-Apr-2021
|Wednesday
|. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|9
|21-Apr-2021
|Wednesday
|Ram Navami
|10
|13-May-2021
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)
|11
|26-May-2021
|Wednesday
|Buddha Poornima
|12
|-Jul-2021
|Wednesday
|Bakri Id
|13
|16-Aug-2021
|Monday
|Parsi New Year
|14
|19-Aug-2021
|Thursday
|Muharram
|15
|10-Sep-2021
|Friday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|16
|15-Oct-2021
|Friday
|Dussehra
|17
|19-Oct-2021
|Tuesday
|Id-E-Milad
|18
|04-Nov-2021
|Thursday
|Diwali- Laxmi Pujan
|19
|05-Nov-2021
|Friday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|20
|19-Nov-2021
|Friday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
Commodity traders need to plan their trades and their deliveries accordingly, keeping these trading and clearing holidays in mind.
The pre-open session will be for 15 minutes i.e. from 9:00 am to 9:15 am. The pre-open session is comprised of the Order Entry period and Order Matching period.
The pre-open session shall comprise two sessions viz.
After the order matching period, there is also a buffer period to facilitate the transition between pre open and continuous session
Continuous Trading Session 9:15 am – 3:30 pm Trades occur continuously as orders match at time/price priority
With the introduction of the Call Auction session the trading day will look like this:
Chart Source: www.bseindia.com
The continuous trading session will commence only after the pre-open session ends. The two trading sessions, continuous and call auction (pre-open) sessions will not run concurrently.
The block deal trading session (35 minutes) will start with the commencement of the continuous session.
