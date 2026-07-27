iifl-logo

What is DP ID in a Demat Account? Explained Simply

Last Updated: 27 Jul 2026

Add as a Preferred Source on Google

Table of Content

A DP ID stands for Depository Participant Identification. It is a unique code assigned to the stockbroking firm, bank, or financial institution through which you open a demat account. In simple terms, the DP ID identifies the intermediary managing your securities with depositories like National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). Having correct understanding of DP ID is crucial for processing transactions like buying, selling, transferring, and settling securities efficiently.

Who Issues the DP ID and Why it Exists

The NSDL and CDSL issue the Depository Participant ID to registered entities offering demat services. The DP ID exists to identify the intermediary managing your demat account and maintain accountability within the demat ecosystem. Since transactions in your demat account are processed through Depository Participants, the DP ID helps ensure accurate verification and smooth settlements. 

Structure of DP ID and How it Fits into Your Demat Account Number

DP ID forms the first part of the demat account number, while the remaining part is your client identification number. Together, both create a unique identity for your specific demat account. Both are critical for processing transactions initiated through your demat account. The way DP ID is structured differs based on the depository. If your broker or bank is registered with NSDL, the DP ID starts with two characters like IN, followed by 6 digits, along with an 8-digit client ID. With CDSL, the demat account number is a 16-digit numeric format, where the first 8 digits represent the DP ID. 

Example of a DP ID in a Demat Account

Suppose your demat account is registered with NSDL, the demat account number may appear as IN30214812345678. Here. IN302148 is the DP ID, and 12345678 is your client ID. If your demat account is with CDSL, a demat account number like 1204570012345678 follows a similar split between DP ID and client ID. The first 8 digits highlight the DP ID, and the last 8 digits are the client ID. 

DP ID vs Demat Account Number: Key Differences

DP ID and demat account number serve different purposes as they hold different positions in identifying your demat account. Here’s a simple way to separate them: 

Basis  DP ID  Demat Account Number 
Meaning and purpose  Identifies the Depository Participant managing your demat account Identifies your demat account 
Structure  Forms the first part of the demat account number  Includes both DP ID and client ID 
Usage  The identification of intermediary helps in secure routing of securities and settlements Identifying you as the owner and your broker is necessary for carrying out all transactions from the demat account

Where and How to Find Your DP ID

Your DP ID is usually easy to locate. Here are some common sources: 

  • On Account Statements or Emails

Your DP ID is mentioned in your demat account statements, welcome kit, or in emails shared by your broker. It is highlighted in the account details or transaction summary. 

  • Through Broker Apps or Platform

Most brokers will include your DP ID on their app or trading platform. You can find it under the profile in the holdings section, along with your client ID and other account details. 

Know Your Demat Account Better

A DP ID, albeit a small detail, plays an important role in keeping your demat account transactions traceable and accurate. Knowing how it is structured and where to find it helps you avoid errors while using your demat account and manage your investments confidently. For a better understanding of demat account components, exploring related concepts around demat and trading accounts is the right step. 

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Related Articles

What Demat AccountHow To Open Demat AccountHow To Dematerialize Your Physical Share CertificatesHow To Transfer Shares From One Demat Account To AnotherKnow Your Demat Account NumberEligibility Criteria To Open Demat AccountHow Can I Change My Stock Broker And Transfer My Stocks From One Broker To AnotherWhat Is The Client Master ReportThings You Must Know Demat ChargesHow To Close Your Demat Account

List of Categories

Important Links

Open Demat AccountIPOWealth ManagementAuthorised PersonMutual FundsStocks DirectoryDerivativesCommodities Spot PriceIndicesStock for Today
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.