Table of Content
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has made it mandatory to have a Demat account for those who want to invest in equities. The move is to safeguard the investors and provide them with ease of investing and transparent, hassle-free transactions. The Demat account stores the shares electronically and ensures that the investors can trade in a matter of clicks. However, as an investor can open multiple Demat accounts, it is a possibility that a Demat account with a particular stockbroker may lie dormant. In such a case, the dormant Demat account would incur unnecessary expenses of maintenance fees. Thus, if investors decide to discontinue the Demat account, it is a must to know how to close the Demat account online.
Furthermore, dormant demat accounts are a haven for scammers who engage in a process known as front running. They illegally gain access to dormant demat accounts and buy and sell securities based on insider trading to ensure their demat account is not at the centre of the scam. They may alter the KYC information for the demat account without you knowing such activity, as dormant accounts are rarely monitored.
Hence, you must know how to close your Demat account online to ensure you incur no unnecessary charges and avoid being a part of a front-running scam.
The process of how to close a Demat account includes two types through which you can close a Demat account online. These are:
You can fully close the Demat account online if there are no holdings and you have made all the pending payments to the DP. Once you have ensured that your Demat account is fully dormant, you can request that your DP close the Demat account.
Follow the below steps for closing the current Demat account:
If your Demat account still has some holdings or you haven’t made full payment for the pending charges, you have to first transfer the holdings and the pending payments to a different Demat account. Once the holdings and charges are transferred, you can request that the DP close the Demat account.
If a share transfer is pending from one Demat to another, you can close or delete your Demat account.
To close a Demat account online, you must understand the process of how to close a Demat account. Most of the broking firms have an online process on their website to close a Demat account. However, some may even ask you to submit a letter in person requesting closure. Therefore, carefully read the whole closure process beforehand to be prepared.
Check if your broking firm provides any official closure form. This could be available to download from your broking firm’s website. This form will ask you to fill in all your personal and account identification data. This is how your broking firm ensures your authenticity. Submit the duly signed closure form along with the required documents to process the closure. While requesting to close your Demat account, don’t forget to check on the following:
To learn how to close your Demat account, you have to understand the process of deactivating the Demat account. Fill up the account closure form by adding your latest information. Usually, if more than a single person operates a Demat account, all of the holders are necessitated to sign the account closure form in the presence of a DP (depository participant) from the broking firm. Hence, this process may have to be undergone at the broking firm’s branch office or the bank.
If at all, you wish to close your Demat account with some holdings in it. The closure process remains the same. You still will have to fill up the closure form. However, there will be an additional delivery instruction slip (DIS) or a similar document that you must fill to transfer your securities to a separate Demat account. Both accounts should usually have the same account holders.
You may be required to submit a client master report from a central depository of your new Demat account where you wish to transfer any preexisting securities. Usually, with this document, a stamp, logo, and signature are also required. There may be other KYC documents required. These documents need to be submitted to your DP’s head office .Your request will be processed upon submission.
To close a Demat account online, you would need to present or submit some legal documents to mark your ownership over the Demat account and its holdings. The details required for closing a Demat account are as follows:
Closing a Demat account generally takes 7 to 15 business days, depending on the depository participant and the completeness of the closure request. It starts when you submit an account closure request along with all the necessary documents, including identity proof and a request form.
If there are no securities or pending transactions in the account, it is usually quicker. However, if there are assets or dues pending, you may need to clear them before the closure. It is recommended that you follow up with your DP to ensure the process goes smoothly.
Different people might have various reasons to close their Demat accounts, which can include the choice to go for another depository participant or discontinue use. People also have the option to merge the existing holdings of the Demat account by closing inactive and redundant accounts to minimise unwanted AMC every year.
In doing so, it affects them with a loss in accessibility of securities if already held, without the means to transfer it elsewhere. Also, if you have stocks, bonds, or mutual funds, you will have to transfer them to another account or sell them before closing. Closing an account might also affect your historical transaction records, which may be required for future reference.
As set forth above, closing a Demat account is quite simple. There are minimal steps involved and no additional charges to close your account. Closing an inactive account as soon as possible can save your money as your annual maintenance charge will cease. Now that you know the process of how to close your Demat account, you can process the process and avoid unnecessary charges and potential stock market scams.
Invest wise with Expert advice
A dormant Demat account will attract unnecessary Annual Maintenance Charges and may be targeted by front-running scammers.
No, you need to visit the office of the DP with the account closure form and documents or send them through mail to their registered head office to close the Demat account.
You can choose not to close your Demat account. However, it becomes inactive if you have not used it for trading for 6 months to 1 year.
You can check your holdings and negative balance by logging into your account online by contacting a registered branch of your brokerage.
If you do not use your Demat account, it may incur annual maintenance charges (AMC) every year, and the securities you hold in that account may remain there until you transfer them or sell them.
In order to confirm whether your Demat account is closed, look for a closure confirmation from your depository participant. You can also ask for the final statement or check the account status through the online portal of the DP or contact their customer service.
Generally, there are no charges for closing a Demat account, although some depository participants charge a nominal amount for account closure. It is, therefore, recommended to enquire with your DP regarding the closure charges.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.