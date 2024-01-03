iifl-logo-icon 1
Client Master Report: Meaning, Concept & Uses

Table of Content

The client master report or the CMR is a kind of authentication or certification that is issued by your depository participant giving basic and critical details pertaining to your demat account. These are the documents that you have submitted to the broker / DP at the time of opening the trading-cum-demat account. The DP sending such a client master report digitally is a valid document for various purposes as we shall see later.

Concept of Client Master Report

The CMR is a client master list that certifies that the documents you submitted when opening the Demat account are genuine, certified, and verified by them. The CMR contains critical information, including proof of communication address, PAN identity, signature, and photograph. This document is required in several places and also has legal validity.

The client master report has several applications. Here are some scenarios:

  • If you are mapping your demat account to the trading account with a different broker, then the broker where you open the trading account may insist on a client master report issued by your DP. It acts as a confirmation for mapping your name, mobile number, address, and official bank account.
  • Secondly, the client master report is also useful when mapping unlisted shares or shares of certain categories of companies or even off-market transfer of shares.
  • The client master list or CMR is also useful for the transfer and transmission of securities. In these cases, the client is legally bound to submit a copy of the client master report to the statutory body to give effect to the transmission of shares or even in case of transfer by relatives.

Uses of Client Master Report

As stated, the client mater report or CMR is intended to provide a documented proof of any of the four documents like proof of address, proof of PAN identity, proof of signature and proof of photograph identity. Such CMR is insisted in case of unlisted companies, off market transfer of shares, transfer of shares from one DP to another or even for transmission upon the death of a relative who has bequeathed shares to you. In all such cases, the legal rules insist adequate proofs furnished by the client master report.

How to view your client master report online

The CMR demat or the CML demat, as they are popular called, can be accessed and downloaded online. This can be done from your computer by logging into your trading account in the browser or even by using the demat account app. Once you authenticate yourself by providing the user name, password and the second level authentication, the online DP interface will allow you to download any of these four documents viz. proof of address, proof of PAN, proof of photograph and signature proof digitally. Normally, the client master report that you specifically ask for will be directly sent by email to your registered ID.

How to Request for a CMR

Here’s a quick guide to request your CMR efficiently:

Step 1: Log in to your trading and Demat accounts

You must use your credentials to access your trading platform or Demat account.

Step 2: Go to the “Service” tab

On the home page, locate and select the “Service” tab.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Provide your client ID, password, and PAN number to authenticate your identity and access your account.

Step 4: Go to “My Account”

From the menu options, click on “My Account.”

Step 5: Select “CML Copy Request”

Find the “CML Copy Request” option in the menu section.

Step 6: Submit your request

Click on “Request CML Copy” to finalise the process.

Step 7: Receive the CMR

Your CMR will usually be sent to your registered email address or made available for download, depending on your service provider’s policies.

Note:While CMRs are usually sent digitally, clients can request a signed physical copy from their broker if digital reports are not accepted.

How Does CMR Help You?

The Client Master Report (CMR) serves as a vital document for investors, simplifying various financial processes. It can help you in the following ways:

  • Ensures Data Accuracy: Verifies key details like your name, address, PAN, and linked bank account in your Demat account.
  • Simplifies Account Mapping: Facilitates linking your Demat account with a trading account at a new broker.
  • Supports Share Transfers: Essential for off-market transfers and managing unlisted securities.
  • Aids Legal Processes: Required for the transfer or transmission of securities to comply with statutory regulations.
  • Enhances Credibility: Provides verified information, ensuring smooth and secure financial transactions.
  • Streamlines Portfolio Management: As a central reference document for managing your investments efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

It is very simple. You just need to access your online trading and demat account by authenticating your credentials and the CMR will be sent to your registered email id.

It is possible to get a signed copy via post, although it will entail a higher cost. The simpler method is to download it digitally since it is very popular and widely accepted for most purposes.

There are no charges to download the digital report once. However, brokers do charge if you download it multiple times or insist on a signed physical report. In such cases, there could be service charges.

The client master list is useful for specific transactions like off market transfers, dealing in unlisted shares, transmission of shares etc. Even when you need to map a trading and demat account from different service providers, the client master report is essential.

