A dematerialised Account or Demat account is used for holding securities and shares in a digital format. The Demat account holds shares and securities. It helps investors track their investments in bonds, shares, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds under one umbrella. Besides, they can cover the physical shares in digital modes.
The digitisation process of the Indian stock trading for investors with a Demat account gets better governance. Also, it helps reduce the risks of theft, damage, malpractice, and storage by storing securities in a digital format. Back in those days, opening an account was a challenging process that took several days for activation. But today, with the introduction of Demat accounts, you can perform the task within 5 minutes.
There are two organisations maintaining the Demat accounts, and they are National Security Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). But why would you ever need a nominee added to your account? If yes, how to add nominee in demat account? On that note, here’s explaining the role of the nominee.
Your nominee is the individual whom the investor designates to get assets and related securities after the demise of the account holder. The account holder might make an individual the nominee at any point in time. Nominating someone to get the assets of your Demat account requires trust. After all, you are giving the responsibility to someone who will take care of your assets after you bid farewell to this world.
Now that the Securities and Exchanges Board of India has announced it mandatory, every Demat account holder needs to consider it. As far as the report is concerned, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India announced on July 23, 2021, that the existing eligible Demat and Trading account holders need to offer a choice of their nomination by March 31, 2022. Any failure would lead to accounts that are being frozen for debits. But later on, they extended this deadline and proposed that any failure after September 30, 2023, would lead to a frozen account for debts.
Investors may log in with the 2-factor authentication for depository participants or stock brokers to withdraw or submit the nomination demat account. The ID details of the guardian or nominee of minor nominees, email ID, and mobile number have now become optional. On the other hand, the DEMAT account holder should sign the declaration form.
Suppose the account holder uses a thumbprint rather than a signature. In that case, there’s no need for any witness signature while filling out the nomination or the declaration forms with the help of an electronic signature.
It is advisable for investors to take the procedure and complete it within the given deadline. It helps them avoid the complications associated with trading shares in this market. When a nominee is added to the Demat account, the holdings of the investors remain protected during any unforeseen conditions.
Just like it happens in your bank’s savings account, the DEMAT account also needs a nominee under your account’s name. You need to authorise the person who is going to be the legal heir of the investments in any unfortunate situation (sudden demise) where you would no longer be able to handle your account. In such circumstances, the authorised individual takes in charge of your account and may reap the benefit of the account.
In short, you can nominate a total of three nominees to the DEMAT account. In addition, you also can assign some percentage to every nominee in the account. Take an example to understand the matter more clearly. Suppose you have chosen three nominees. You aim to give 30% to the first one, 20% to the second one, and 50% to the third one. You can do that according to your wish with your DEMAT account. Now, here goes the million-dollar question: who can be your nominee in the DEMAT account?
To be eligible as a nominee for your DEMAT account, your chosen candidate needs to be a relative. While choosing the nominee, ensure you consider the following things:
Your nominee should be a mother, father, siblings, spouse, children, or any other individual.
Any minor candidate might also be added as the nominee, but in that case, they need to give their guardian’s details.
Note that you would not be able to appoint non-individuals such as Karta of HUF, a corporation, or a society as the nominee. They must be real people who are somewhere connected to your family or friend circle.
Are you planning to add one or more nominees to your Demat account? Now is the right time to consider reading the below-offered points. Read each step to add your nominee’s name online and offline.
If you wish to follow the offline process, you can fill up the nomination form. For this reason, you need to include the physical signature and account-related details. Courier the form to the head office’s address of your broker. In addition, a copy of your ID proof is required. After your nominee for the DEMAT account gets added, a nomination will be applied to the assets under your account.
With the emerging investor community in India, there are more people shifting to stock market investments. Besides growing their wealth, they invest in the stock market because it has become a lot safer than in previous years. Modern-day investors depend on the nomination procedure in the DEMAT account. After all, it ensures a smooth wealth transfer among the heirs or loved ones. That’s where the importance of adding nominees to your DEMAT account comes into being. If you want to add nominees to your account, understanding your limitations is imperative. The only thing you need to keep in mind is to avoid over-reliance on the process.
Altogether, nominating your loved ones to the account comes with a myriad of benefits. From allowing your close to take care of your assets after your demise to securing the account, there are loads of advantages. Your legal heirs can get your assets without legal complications, thereby avoiding delays associated with the transfer of securities. In addition to that, nominees can help with estate planning, which is, again, a secure future for the whole family. The following are a few reasons why it is important to nominate trustable individuals to your account as nominees:
So, this post has enlightened you on how nominees help ensure a speedy and seamless transfer of assets to the legal heir during an unfortunate circumstance. From saving time to keeping families secure financially, this process does it all. Are you a budding investor who has just started the stock market journey? Then now is the right time to add your nominee and complete your onboarding procedure using our web application or stock market app. Consider the steps on how to add nominee in demat account mentioned in this post to proceed further.
According to the SEBI circular, it has now become compulsory to nominate someone for the demat account or explicitly opt-out. If you are a demat account holder, you should include the nominee details to avoid the account getting frozen for debits.
If there are no nominees in the demat account of the deceased, there will be the legal testament made by its primary account holder.
Yes, if you do not have a nominee added to your demat account or fail to add one, you will never be able to trade your shares, and your demat account will become inactive.
