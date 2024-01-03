Opening a bank account with any banking service that has been verified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is a service available to any Indian citizen. However, for those who have maintained their Indian citizenship but reside out of the country, i.e., Non-Residential Indians (NRI), this process is not so streamlined, and there exist separate procedures and types of accounts that NRIs can open, which also includes Demat Account.

These accounts vary for several reasons, including the fact that as an NRI you reside abroad and subsequently earn and transact in foreign denominations based on where you currently reside, your banking and investments needs vary.

Let us understand the types of NRI accounts and how an investor can be eligible to apply for an NRI account.

What is an NRI account?

An NRI account refers to a banking account opened in any Indian or Indian affiliate bank by citizens who do not currently reside in India. There exist three main types of NRI accounts:

1. Non-Resident External (NRE) Account

2.Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Account

3. Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) Account

Eligibility

NRI accounts are only available for citizens who have lived outside of India’s geographical border for 120 days or more. Additionally, they have to have spent less than four years of the last 10 years living outside India. NRIs are allowed to open a demat account.

Types of NRI accounts

1. NRE Account

The purpose of a Non-Resident External Account is to allow Non-Resident Indians to deposit any income that originates from their country of residence but can be stored in Indian rupees. This form of account offers many options, such as the ability to open the account as savings, current account, or for fixed and/or recurring deposits.

An additional benefit to this type of account is that no tax is imposed on any interest amount earned from the money stored in these accounts. They allow for repatriation of funds and can be opened with a relative who is an Indian citizen and resident.

2. NRO Account

Similar to an NRE account, an NRO account allows the account holder to store any amount in the Indian currency. However, it varies from an NRE account as it only allows for income generated from within India to be stored. In other words, any amount earned from their country of residence will not qualify for this account.

Instead, you would have to open an NRE account to store this money. However, recent developments, based on the bank and some other factors, have allowed for income earned from a foreign state to also be stored in this account in some cases. Similar to NRE accounts, NRO accounts can also be opened in the form of a savings, current or fixed deposit account.

One use for an NRO account is for when individuals migrate to another country to seek residence and employment, it is recommended that they convert their residential account into an NRO account.

3.FCNR account

This type of account varies from the previous two, NRE and NRO accounts, as it allows Non-Resident Indians or persons of Indian origin (POI) to deposit any earnings they make abroad and additionally, store them in the currency of origin i.e., the currency of their country of residence. An added benefit of this type of account for NRIs is the fact that any amount deposited is tax-exempt and can be stored in that state so long as the account holder maintains their NRI status.

Conclusion

Non-resident Indians still hold various investments in India, or they may still have family living in the country, due to which they may want to hold their money in Indian bank accounts. With a growing demand for these facilities for NRIs, the banking industry has generated several account types that suit the requirements and needs of NRIs, allowing them to maintain a financial stronghold in their country of origin while residing outside its bounds. In addition to these banking services, NRIs also qualify for various other financial benefits such as being able to open a Demat account.