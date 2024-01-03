Table of Content
High net-worth individuals (HNIs) in India have traditionally invested in physical assets like gold and real estate, direct stocks, fixed deposits, and bonds to grow their wealth. However, HNIs must look beyond traditional options for better returns and portfolio diversification in the evolving investment landscape.
This article discusses the merits of adding alternate investment avenues to an HNI portfolio.
HNIs face several issues with conventional investment options:
1. Lack of diversification: Investing majorly in physical assets like property or gold leads to concentration risk. Market downturns impact portfolio value.
2. Lower than expected returns: Fixed income options like FDs generate lower post-tax returns today due to falling interest rates.
3. Liquidity challenges: Physical assets like real estate may not find buyers easily during emergencies.
4. Volatility risks: Equity markets have become unpredictable, increasing downside risks.
5. Rising inflation-eating returns: Double-digit inflation hurts portfolio value if appropriate inflation hedges are missing.
Alternative investments can help HNIs diversify and earn higher returns over the long term. By investing 10-25% of their portfolio value, they can mitigate risks and optimise unique opportunities.
Here are some popular alternate investment avenues for HNIs:
Alternative Investment Funds or AIFs allow the pooling of capital from institutional and HNI investors to invest in non-traditional asset classes like private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, among others, following a defined investment strategy.
1. Portfolio diversification: The returns from AIFs have a low correlation with traditional bonds and stocks
2. Healthy returns: Funds aim to generate higher risk-adjusted returns through exposure to alternative assets
3. Inflation hedge: Investments in real assets act as an inflation hedge during rising prices
4. Reduce concentration risk: AIFs invest across asset classes and sectors, spreading out risk
SEBI has approved three categories of AIFs suitable for HNIs:
1. Category I AIFs: These invest in startups, SMEs, infrastructure, or social welfare projects with higher risk but superior return potential over the long term
2. Category II AIFs: This flexible category allows investments in unlisted securities with some leverage exposures across asset classes through varied strategies
3. Category III AIFs: This category aims to generate returns linked with the market by utilising complex trading strategies such as long/short equity, derivatives, etc.
On average, AIFs aspire to provide 15-25% annual returns, helping HNIs grow their wealth faster. However, past performance may not be sustained, and thorough due diligence of specific funds is critical before investing.
The minimum ticket size to invest in AIFs is ₹1 crore with a lock-in of 1-6 years, depending on the fund strategy and category. This threshold restricts smaller investors from accessing AIFs.
A few notable risks involved while investing in AIFs are:
Here are the steps HNIs should follow to invest in AIFs:
1. Determine investment goals and expected returns
2. Chalk out asset allocation for alternate investments
3. Research suitable AIF categories and strategies
4. Evaluate past performance, fund manager reputation, etc., through advisors
5. Select AIF aligning with goals and risk appetite
6. Route investment through advisors and wealth managers
Structured products offer structured payouts to investors linked to the performance of an underlying security like equity, debt, etc. Some popular examples are:
Some benefits of investing in structured products are:
Here are some structured products suitable for HNIs:
Structured products can generate an average 10-15% annual returns, leveraging the underlying indices. Certain principal protected variants also guarantee capital apart from index-linked gains.
Most investors can start investing in structured products with as low as ₹25,000-50,000. However, HNIs invest significantly higher amounts for better product features and returns.
While structured products seem attractive, they also pose the following risks:
HNIs can invest through these steps:
REITs and InvITs allow small investors to participate in income-generating real estate and infrastructure projects. Their key features are:
The major benefits are:
REITs and InvITs can generate pre-tax returns between 10-12% annually through rising NAVs and dividend payouts.
HNIs can invest through the following steps:
1. Assess the need for real estate and infra exposure
2. Research available REIT & InvIT options
3. Analyse the portfolio across locations, sectors, tenants, etc.
4. Review past performance, corporate governance standards
5. Invest directly or through advisors
HNIs get opportunities to invest in fast-growing private companies looking to go public through pre-IPO placements.
Pre-IPO deals can generate over 20-25% returns within short timeframes of 6-12 months, leading to exponential wealth creation.
HNIs need to invest at least ₹25-50 lakhs to participate in pre-IPO rounds due to higher ticket sizes.
Route pre-IPO investments through:
1. Leading merchant banks facilitating unlisted deals
2. Category 1 AIFs participating as pre-IPO investors
3. Early-stage focused VC funds
HNIs also look at international markets like the US, UK or Singapore to diversify portfolios geographically.
HNIs can explore these options:
Target returns vary based on underlying asset class – developed market equity can yield 10-15% and global real estate 4-7%. Currency movements also impact returns.
Most global investment options require an initial investment of USD 10,000 or equivalent under the LRS route.
Key risks and their mitigation:
Route international investments through:
1. Approved banks under the LRS route
2. India-based feeder funds investing abroad
3. India’s arms of global wealth managers
HNIs have many different investment options to choose from these days. By investing in different types of investments, HNIs can make more money and protect themselves from losing too much if the market goes down. It is important to get expert advice if you’re considering investing in something complicated. By being smart and investing in various things, HNIs can reach their financial goals faster.
Many options are available, so it is important to choose carefully and gradually invest around 15-25% of your total money to ensure your investments are diverse enough. Sticking with your investments for a long time and avoiding sudden changes is also important.
The alternate investment avenues can provide portfolio diversification, healthy returns, inflation hedges, and reduced concentration risk to HNI portfolios over traditional options like equity, debt, and real estate.
Some notable risks of Category III AIFs are higher complexity due to using leverage and derivatives, the potential for losses if the fund manager’s calls fail, and lack of flexibility owing to lock-in rules.
REITs allow even smaller investments from INR 15,000, providing steady rental income, real estate sector diversification, lower risks due to professional management and liquidity due to their listed structure.
Most global investment avenues mandate a minimum investment of around USD 10,000 or equivalent for participation by HNIs under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme route
Alternate avenues across asset classes that can generate annual returns between 15-25% for HNIs, thereby enabling superior portfolio performance.
