Debt funds that invest in debt instruments. These can be short duration instruments or long duration instruments. These can be short term liquid funds or long term G-Sec funds. They can be funds on corporate debt or a combination of these. Even within corporate debt funds, these debt funds can be high credit quality or mid credit quality funds. There is a huge choice in short.
Here is a list of top performing gilt funds in India based on the NAV as on 07-January. These are based on 5-year returns.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 5 Year (%) Direct
|IDFC GSF Investment Fund
|30.08
|2
|10.39
|8
|Edelweiss Government Securities Fund
|21
|4.55
|10
|8.24
|Nippon India Gilt Securities Fund
|33.79
|2.34
|9.50
|8.04
|DSP Government Securities Fund
|79.49
|3.27
|10.21
|8
|Aditya Birla Sun Life G-Sec Fund
|69
|3.61
|10
|7.7
|SBI Magnum Gilt Fund
|54.13
|3
|9.88
|7.66
|Kotak Gilt Investment Fund
|85.5
|2.76
|9.57
|7.32
|ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund
|84.82
|3.43
|9.33
|7.25
|LIC MF GSF Fund
|52.7
|2.23
|8.85
|7.06
|Axis Gilt Fund
|21.34
|2.78
|9.70
|7.03
|PGIM India Gilt Fund
|25.68
|3.71
|8.41
|6.93
|UTI Gilt Fund
|51.68
|2.22
|8.44
|6.81
|L&T Gilt Fund
|59.98
|1.14
|8.13
|6.43
|Canara Robeco Gilt Fund
|64.52
|2.30
|8.15
|6.38
|Baroda Gilt Fund
|36.78
|2.07
|7.82
|6.23
|Tata GSF
|67.76
|0.98
|7.57
|6.22
|HDFC Gilt Fund
|46.37
|2.1
|7.51
|5.76
|Invesco India Gilt Fund
|2,445.69
|0.81
|6.95
|5.63
|Franklin India G-Sec Fund
|52.29
|2.27
|6.82
|4.9
|IDBI Gilt
|18.5
|2.01
|6.67
|4.8
Here is a list of top performing Corporate Bond funds in India based on the NAV as on 07-January. These are based on 5-year returns.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 5 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund
|49
|4.94
|8
|7.46
|3,912
|PGIM India Premier Bond Fund
|38
|4.48
|8
|7.14
|67.70
|Axis Corporate Debt Fund
|14.1
|4.14
|7.76
|4,701.66
|ICICI Prudential Corporate Bond Fund
|24.36
|4
|8.33
|8
|18,942.65
|Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund
|84.66
|4
|7.8
|7.92
|821.87
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund
|90.07
|3.95
|8.55
|7.79
|19,375.17
|Kotak Corporate Bond Fund
|3,099.89
|3.82
|7.88
|7.67
|10,869.86
|HDFC Corporate Bond Fund
|26.21
|3.79
|8.79
|7.78
|28,123.94
|Sundaram Corporate Bond Fund
|33.14
|3.6
|8.82
|7.39
|1,075.24
|IDFC Corporate Bond Fund
|15.86
|3.57
|8.09
|7.38
|19,922.96
|Invesco India Corporate Bond Fund
|2,706.29
|3.53
|8.5
|6.33
|3,522.25
|L&T Triple Ace Bond Fund
|62.27
|3.49
|9.92
|7.27
|9,592.12
|DSP Corporate Bond Fund
|13.17
|3.47
|8.1
|2,060.65
|UTI Corporate Bond Fund
|13.27
|3.46
|8.79
|4,431.67
|Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund
|18.69
|3.2
|7.9
|7.05
|260.09
|HSBC Corporate Bond Fund
|10.57
|3.11
|229.77
|SBI Corporate Bond Fund
|12.64
|3.09
|22,286.61
|Union Corporate Bond Fund
|12.53
|2.7
|6.15
|444.23
|BNP Paribas Corporate Bond Fund
|23.27
|2.37
|4.64
|5.27
|31.08
Data Source: AMFI
Corporate bond funds have a total AUM of Rs.151,700 crore and are among the more popular debt fund categories.
The choice of a debt fund will largely depend on your return expectations, your risk appetite and your liquidity requirement. Here are 3 things to keep in mind while choosing a debt fund for your portfolio…
There are a variety of very complex methodologies to evaluate a debt fund. But from a very simple perspective, you need to consider 3 key factors while evaluating a debt fund…
A fixed maturity plan (FMP) is a closed-ended debt fund. A closed ended fund is one that is not open to continuous investment and redemption like normal open-ended mutual funds. Once you determine the lock-in period and invest in the FMP, your funds are locked in for the stated period. FMPs. Typically, the most popular FMPs are the 3-year FMPs as that is the cut off for classifying debt fund gains as long term capital gains. Below 3 years, gains on debt funds are classified as short term capital gains and taxed at the peak rate of tax of the investor. FMPs are predominantly invested in debt instruments with approximately similar maturity as the maturity of the FMP.
FMPs have become quite popular due to some of their innate qualities. Firstly, being debt oriented the risk of capital loss is very limited. Secondly, since it is closed ended, there is no interest rate risk on these funds. When redeemed after 3 years, the gains qualify as long term gains and are taxed at 20% after indexation, which normally reduces the incidence of tax to below 10%. The most important factor about FMPs is that the maturity of the investment is matched to the maturity of the FMP virtually making it an assured return investment. Of course, being closed-ended funds, they are listed on the stock exchanges, but since trading is negligible the secondary market liquidity is almost absent.
