What exactly do we understand by an NFO or a new fund offering? Typically, you can understand NFO as the mutual fund equivalent of an IPO. NFO is the fresh issue of a mutual fund scheme to raise fresh capital from investors. Currently, SEBI allows an AMC to have one fund per category, except in case of sector funds and index funds , where there is no such limit. Normally, investors and fund houses try to capitalize when the markets are at peak intending to get better returns from the market. The asset management companies try to seek this as an opportunity by releasing a New Fund Offer (NFO) at the peak so as to ensure it is easily sold. Let us start with a sample of Tata Nifty India Digital Fund.

Mutual Fund Tata Mutual Fund Scheme Name Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund Objective of Scheme The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that corresponds to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty India Digital Index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. Scheme Type Open Ended Scheme Category Other Scheme – Other ETFs New Fund Launch Date 14-Mar-2022 New Fund Earliest Closure Date New Fund Offer Closure Date 25-Mar-2022 Indicate Load Separately Entry Load: NA Exit Load: Nil Minimum Subscription Amount 5000/-

Understanding the Concept of New Fund Offer (NFO)

Just like an initial public offering (IPO) raises fresh money from the public on behalf of a company, an asset management company raises capital from the public by launching a New Fund Offer (NFO). The NFO is released and kept open for a limited time, during which investors get the opportunity to decide whether they want to invest in the scheme or not. AMCs release NFO usually for Rs.10. The reasons for an NFO could be to launch a missing fund class or to launch multiple filings of sector fund and index funds, where there are no upper limits.

Highlights of a New Fund Offer(NFO)

Here are some highlights of a mutual fund NFO.

The NFO is used by the AMC to raise capital from the public to invest in securities, bonds, shares, and so on

NFOs are good ideas when there are products missing in the basket of an AMC or where some specific concept like commodities, banks or digital are the flavour of the day.

Normally, the NAV of the NFO does not matter. However, when you target new ideas, an NFO is attractive to investors as it is available at a psychologically low price.

Different Types of New Fund Offers(NFOS)

Broadly, the NFOs that you invest in can be issued by the AMC in 3 broad forms. Here are the 3 broad types of NFOs issued.

Close-ended funds – issue a fixed units in an NFO. Once the NFO is completed, the fresh investments and redemptions in the fund are closed. The only exit route available in such cases is the listing of these NFOs, since listing is mandatory in case of closed ended funds. The time period for a typical closed ended NFO is 3-5 years. During this period, the AMC window is shut and only stock exchange window is available.

issue a fixed units in an NFO. Once the NFO is completed, the fresh investments and redemptions in the fund are closed. The only exit route available in such cases is the listing of these NFOs, since listing is mandatory in case of closed ended funds. The time period for a typical closed ended NFO is 3-5 years. During this period, the AMC window is shut and only stock exchange window is available. Open-ended funds – permit continuous buying and redemption of the fund at prices linked to the NAV. The purpose of the open ended fund is the same as closed ended fund, the only difference being that the open ended funds need to keep more liquidity available in the fund corpus. In an NFO, new units are created. Your actual cost will be debited to the NAV so NFO of open ended fund does not mean zero cost.

permit continuous buying and redemption of the fund at prices linked to the NAV. The purpose of the open ended fund is the same as closed ended fund, the only difference being that the open ended funds need to keep more liquidity available in the fund corpus. In an NFO, new units are created. Your actual cost will be debited to the NAV so NFO of open ended fund does not mean zero cost. Interval funds – are a mix of closed ended and open ended funds. They are closed ended funds but do allow purchase and redemption on the AMC window at regular intervals, which could be annual or semi-annual.

How to Invest in New Fund Offering (NFO)?

It is possible to invest in new fund offerings through the offline mode and also the online mode. A quick word before you invest in an NFO of a fund. You need to have completed your KYC , so first check your KYC status and then invest. If you put in your application for the NFO and found to be KYC non-compliant, then your application gets rejected. Let us look at investing in NFOs online and offline separately.

Investing in NFOs – Offline Mode

An offline mode is wherein you fill up the physical form, sign with your folio number / other details after verifying your KYC status.

Offline Investment in NFO is normally done through a broker but it can also be done directly through the AMC office. The AMC will guide you through the process.

In case you are going through an authorized broker, get in touch with the broker and submit the form, cheque and other details.

In most cases, the broker will also double up as a financial advisor and offer you advise on fund selection, structuring SIP etc.

If you already have a folio number for that AMC, then you can just use the folio number and most of your data is pulled out by the system.

Fill up the complete offline form, verify the details and then submit it to the broker after signing it and also attach the cheque for the NFO payment.

Investing in NFOs – Online Mode

An offline mode is wherein you fill up the NFO application online. You can verify KYC status and then proceed to invest online. You can use the web interface or our online trading app

The first step is to Login/ register to your Online Trading Account using your unique user name and password as well as second level authentication.

You can check the available NFOs on the website itself. Normally, your online broker will provide you all the NFO investment details.

Choose the best fund to invest and the amount to invest based on your proposed allocation. There are online resources to help you in the process.

Finally, you need to enter the investment amount and whether you want to participate in the form of lump sum investment or by way of SIP.

Four Important Things to Know Before Applying in an NFO