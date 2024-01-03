Sector fund or thematic funds have been around for a long time in India. In fact, as per AMFI there are 102 sectoral / thematic schemes in India managing nearly Rs.133,000 crore across these sectoral funds. Most of the sector funds are small in size.

How is a sector fund different from a thematic fund?

In a way, both are same in the sense that they are concentrated. Unlike diversified funds, these sector fund and thematic funds do not spread the money across different stories. On the contrary, they are just focused on one or two sectors. Here is the principal difference between a sector fund and a thematic fund.

A sector fund invests the large chunk of the corpus only in that particular industry. You have Banking Funds, IT Funds, Pharma funds, FMCG funds etc. These funds invest only in the companies in that particular sector although they tend to broaden the definition a bit to make it more flexible.

A thematic fund is a slightly broader approach than a sector fund and normally combines 2-3 sectors that represent a theme. For example, Digital Funds can combine IT stocks, banks, fintech companies, online market places etc. Similar commodity funds can have a portfolio consisting of steel stocks, aluminium stocks, oil stocks etc.

Just to summarize, the thematic fund is a slightly broader version of a sector fund

How have the top sector funds / thematic funds performed in India

There are a total of 102 sector / thematic funds managing around Rs.133,000 crore corpus. Here we have captured a list of the top 20 sector/thematic funds based on 1-year returns earned on the fund. For simplicity we have considered the direct funds where the costs are relatively lower.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 1 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 5 Year (%) Direct Tata Digital India Fund 45.79 75.16 46.51 36.66 ICICI Prudential Technology Fund 189.26 75.08 47.85 35.70 Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund 162.15 70.20 46.78 34.65 SBI Technology Opportunities Fund 181.66 66.09 42.35 30.96 Quant Infrastructure Fund 22.29 81.89 37.77 27.86 Franklin India Technology Fund 388.87 38.96 36.83 27.62 Quant Consumption Fund 62.45 58.17 33.15 25.19 Tata India Consumer Fund 29.60 28.79 17.87 22.24 Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund 74.31 32.08 23.60 22.23 Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund 63.00 34.91 20.07 21.74 BOI AXA Manufacturing 33.44 55.17 28.96 20.77 Invesco India Infrastructure Fund 36.47 55.99 26.84 20.77 Tata Resources & Energy Fund 32.17 46.98 31.70 20.73 Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund 28.00 25.67 26.65 20.70 Tata Ethical Fund 324.61 44.44 26.04 20.61 SBI Magnum COMMA Fund 79.01 54.49 30.96 20.14 Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund 151.68 31.54 21.72 19.95 SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund 199.28 34.29 17.72 19.58 Nippon India Pharma Fund 334.06 21.12 28.96 19.29 ICICI Prudential US Bluechip Equity 51.17 27.61 26.19v 19.28

While we have provided the returns for 3 years and 5 years also, the ranking is done based on 1 year returns. In the above list, technology funds, pharma funds and energy funds are cases of sector funds while digital funds, consumption funds and ethical funds are examples of thematic funds.

What stage of the cycle should one invest in sector funds.

That is an interesting question. You must typically invest in sector fund or thematic funds when the cycle is about to begin or just about started. Later you get into sector funds, the higher the risk of investor ennui. For example, your preferred theme is rural consumption, which is due to the massive infrastructure spending by government and encouragement to agriculture.

Obviously, you will be buying stocks of tractors, fertilizers and agrochemicals when the cycle starts and have the patience to wait. If you buy closer to the peak (like tech funds in 1999 or even commodity funds in 2007), you are going to end up investing at steep valuations. The more you spend time in the up cycle of the sector, the better it is for your portfolio.

What should be my total exposure to sector funds in the MF portfolio?

Obviously, sector funds are not diversified so that they can be part of the core portfolio. But, how much should have in your portfolio. If you are expecting a major up-cycle in banking and you want to allocate 10-15% of your corpus in banking sector funds, it is fine. But don’t allocate 40-50% of your corpus to any sector fund.

That way, you overexpose your portfolio to one or two sectors; defeating the basic purpose for which you invested in mutual funds and that is diversification. Ideally, out of your overall equity fund allocation, sector funds and thematic funds must not cross 10-15% best case.

Is there a risk of downturn in sector funds / thematic funds?

In fact, there is a fairly large risk, which is why allocation limits are important. Downsides can be violent and intimidating. Any sectoral fund has a cyclical risk. Remember, what happened to Technology funds post 2000 and to Commodity funds post 2008. Some of the technology sector funds that came out with NFOs in 1999, saw the NAV fall to as low as Rs.2.50 and Rs.3 in the carnage after the tech crash. That is a risk.

It is not just about IT. For example, post 2008 infrastructure had a huge down cycle and post 2011 capital goods had a huge down-cycle. These sector funds would have been really bad to your portfolio, which is why your stop losses come in handy. The moral of the sector funds story is not to wait till the end of the cycle but take profits off the table once your target is met and revert to the safety of diversified mutual funds.

Is there a checklist i can follow before investing in sectoral / thematic funds?

Of course, there is a checklist and we are providing you with the checklist for the same. Go through these points carefully before you embark on sector funds or thematic funds.