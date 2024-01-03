Process Of Early Pay-In Of Securities/Funds In Equity Cash Segment.

Members of the Exchange are hereby informed, that an additional facility of Early Pay-in of Securities (EPN) and Early Pay-in of Funds (EPF) without requirement of uploading .EPN and .EPF files for client details is also being provided to members.
At present, for availing margin exemption through early pay-in of securities the members effect early pay-in of securities in Depository system and upload .EPN file for client details. In case of early-pay-in of funds members effect funds transfer from their Clearing Banks in ICCL Settlement Account and upload .EPF file for client details.
In this connection, members may note the following :
All other processes pertaining to Early Pay-in of Securities and Early Pay-in of Funds would remain unchanged.
In case of any clarification members may contact their respective Relationship Manager or following officials:
|Sr. No.
|Name
|Contact No.
|Remarks
|01.
|Mr. Ajay Darji
|2272 8468
|Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities
|02.
|Mr. Nilesh Shah
|2272 8704
|Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities
|03.
|Ms. Simranjit Sadana
|2272 5163
|Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities
|04.
|Mr. Nishil Lalan
|2272 8567
|Queries related to Early Pay-in of Funds
|05.
|Mr. Rayan Menezes
|2272 8467
|Queries related to Early Pay-in of Funds
For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.
Asst. General Manager.
