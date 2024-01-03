Process Of Early Pay-In Of Securities/Funds In Equity Cash Segment.

Members of the Exchange are hereby informed, that an additional facility of Early Pay-in of Securities (EPN) and Early Pay-in of Funds (EPF) without requirement of uploading .EPN and .EPF files for client details is also being provided to members.

At present, for availing margin exemption through early pay-in of securities the members effect early pay-in of securities in Depository system and upload .EPN file for client details. In case of early-pay-in of funds members effect funds transfer from their Clearing Banks in ICCL Settlement Account and upload .EPF file for client details.

In this connection, members may note the following :

In case of early pay-in of securities done by a member without .EPN file the benefit of early pay-in would be provided by the system on the clients’ scrip-wise net sale positions for a member.

In case of early pay-in of funds done by a member without .EPF file the benefit of early pay-in would be provided by the system on proportionate basis on the clients’ net purchase positions for a member.

However, members are required to pass on appropriate early pay-in benefits of margin exemption to the respective clients.

Subsequently, during market hours if client details (i.e .EPN/.EPF files) are received from the member, the system will re-allocate the early pay-in of securities / funds based on such files.

All other processes pertaining to Early Pay-in of Securities and Early Pay-in of Funds would remain unchanged.

In case of any clarification members may contact their respective Relationship Manager or following officials:

Sr. No. Name Contact No. Remarks 01. Mr. Ajay Darji 2272 8468 Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities 02. Mr. Nilesh Shah 2272 8704 Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities 03. Ms. Simranjit Sadana 2272 5163 Queries related to Early Pay-in of Securities 04. Mr. Nishil Lalan 2272 8567 Queries related to Early Pay-in of Funds 05. Mr. Rayan Menezes 2272 8467 Queries related to Early Pay-in of Funds

For and on behalf of Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd.

Asst. General Manager.