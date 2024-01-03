What are Different Types of Day Traders?

You could be forgiven for believing that all-day traders are the same. There are different types of day traders. Despite day trading being a short-term intraday affair, there are different types of day traders applying different approaches and principles to trading. Here, let us look at what are the different types of traders with a focus on day traders.
What are the different types of traders in the intraday market and what do they focus on. Here is a quick take on some key categories of day traders.
All the intraday trading categories never try to outsmart the market. They find a small window of opportunity and focus on that alone.
Day trading is when you initiate an equity market trade and also close out the equity market trade on the same day. You can either buy the stock and then close the long position by selling it or you can sell the stock first and close the short position by buying it back. The net result is that at the end of the day, your net position is zero.
Intraday traders indulge in day trading and are normally averse to overnight risk. Since their net position at the end of the day is zero, they don’t bother their Demat accounts. Any profit or loss on the intraday trade gets adjusted to the trading account. Intraday trading is a high-risk game so it has to be done with a lot of discipline concerning stop losses and profit targets.
Some of the most popular technical indicators in the stock market include stochastic indicators, Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Clouds, Moving Average Convergence Divergence or MACD, Channel index indicator, Relative Strength Index or RSI, Fibonacci Retracements, Money Flow Index, Parabolic Stop and Reverse or SAR, Simple Moving Average or SMA, Exponential Moving Average or EMA, Pivot points, Dynamic Momentum Index, directional movement index, Aroon Indicator, percentage price oscillator, etc. There are many more but these are some of the key indicators that are popularly used in technical analysis.
Day trading is open to everyone as long as you can protect your capital and keep the discipline of stopping losses and trading profit targets while trading.
The biggest risk is that you only have 6 hours to open and close the position. You need to identify the best time during the market, which is neither too volatile nor too flat. Also, volatility works against you as an intraday trader.
Day trading is the simple opening and closing of long or short positions on the same day.Swing trading captures trends that may last from several days to several weeks.
