Bondholders vs Shareholders

Table of Content
The interest accrued on a savings account is never enough to help you multiply your wealth and achieve financial freedom. Investors such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala started with just Rs 5,000 and went on to become a billionaire by investing in various financial instruments available in the market. Wealth appreciation of such scale could have never been possible through bank interest or other instruments that do not provide high returns.
When investors enter the financial market, they get confused among various instruments and the related jargon. For example, if you are investing in the share market, there are terms such as IPO, Demat account, shareholders, etc. On the other hand, if you invest in bonds, you hear about terms such as coupon rate, yield, bondholders, etc.
Since investing in shares and bonds have been rising in India by a huge margin, this blog details the difference between bondholder and shareholders. Let’s start with the common definitions.
In simple words, a share indicates a unit of ownership of a particular company. If you own the shares of a company, it implies that you, as an investor, own a percentage of the issuing company. These shares are listed on the stock exchange through the means of an Initial Public Offering, and investors can buy and sell them based on their current price.
Bonds are debt instruments, which implies that they work on the principle of loans, where a company issues bonds to borrow money from the lender. The company promises the lender a regular predetermined interest on the principal amount. In bond terms, this interest rate is called a coupon.
A shareholder of a company isn’t always an individual. As various other entities operate and invest in companies, a shareholder can be an organization, a consortium, or a government department. However, once you sell your shares, you are no longer a shareholder, and the dividend benefit ceases to exist.
As a bondholder, you can make profits by holding the bond and receiving regular interest payments, or you can sell the bond at a higher price compared to the cost price. However, if you choose the latter, you are no longer called a bondholder and are not entitled to the interest payment from the day you sell the bond.
The idea behind both of the terms is simple–you buy a bond, you become a bondholder; you buy shares, you become a shareholder. However, bondholders do not get to realize the same benefits as shareholders. For example, bondholders do not become the owners of the company they buy bonds of. They merely use their money to buy bonds, and the company uses the money for business operations. Hence, bondholders directly transact with a company when they initially buy bonds and then sell them in the secondary market.
In the case of shareholders, they become the owner of the company in the proportion of the shares they hold. The ownership entitles them to have a say in the decision-making of the company. For example, they can participate in the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and vote on various decisions, even on who will be appointed the CEO or a pay rise for an executive.
When deciding on payment, bondholders are preferred over shareholders. Companies are legally bound to pay bondholders a regular interest payment based on the coupon rate. However, companies are not legally bound to pay a dividend to shareholders. Only if they make profits can they choose to do so. However, in the case of bondholders, even if the company makes a loss, they are liable to pay the interest amount.
Now that you have understood the difference between bondholders and shareholders, you can make informed decisions on investing your money. Being a bondholder can give you regular interest payments, but being a shareholder provides you with a chunk of the ownership. Both these instruments can prove to be effective financial tools that can allow you to make profits based on price fluctuations. Using a share market app can help you track these price movements and manage your investments more effectively.
Invest wise with Expert advice
A person who buys the shares of a company is called the shareholder and becomes the owner of the company at par with the portion of shares held. These shareholders have a say in the decision making of the company along with voting rights. In the case of bondholders, they do not become the owner of the company and have no say in the decision making of the company. Furthermore, bondholders do not get voting rights.
Stockholders get ownership benefits at par with the percentage of shares they hold, giving them voting rights and a say in the company’s decision-making. They are also entitled to dividend payments if the company announces a dividend after making profits. On the other hand, the bondholders are entitled to a regular interest payment based on the coupon rate. No other benefits are available to bondholders.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.