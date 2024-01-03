What is Equity Share Capital?

You may have heard of this phrase if you’re new to the world of investing and money, but you might not know exactly what it means. You’re not alone, so don’t worry. A key idea in the financial industry, equity share capital is essential to the stock market. We shall simplify and understand equity share capital meaning in this blog post. So, let’s get started: –

What are Equity Shares?

Common stock, sometimes referred to as ordinary shares or equity shares, are certificates of ownership in a business. An individual becomes a shareholder, or a portion owner, of a corporation when they purchase equity shares in it. At annual general meetings, shareholders have the opportunity to vote on business decisions and may be paid dividends if the firm turns a profit. Let’s now go into more detail about equity share capital.

Equity Share Capital Definition

A company’s primary source of finance is equity share capital, which is obtained by selling investors’ shares. It stands for the shareholders’ ownership stake in the business, giving them the ability to vote and dividends. A company’s ability to grow and maintain its financial stability depends on its equity share capital, which provides the money needed for operations and expansions without taking on debt. It’s a crucial sign of the financial stability and investor confidence of a business.

What Are The Features Of Equity Share Capital?

Here are some of the features of equity share capital: –

Permanent Nature

The corporation issues non-redeemable equity shares that are perpetual in nature. These shares cannot be returned until and until the company decides to close down operations.

Dividend Pay-Out and Transferable

It is simple to transfer ownership of equity shares to another investor since they are transferable.

Furthermore, a dividend is paid to the equity stockholders on their shares. The company’s profit for that specific year and the availability of finances determine the dividend amount. Therefore, a corporation that experiences a loss for any given year does not pay the dividend.

High Return Potential

Without question, investing in equities shares carries risk and is volatile. However, the enormous gains an investor receives on these shares make the risk worthwhile.

Therefore, stock shares are the best option for you if you have a high-risk tolerance or can afford the risk. The returns on stock shares have the potential to generate wealth.

Types of Share Capital

The types of equity share capital are as follows: –

Authorised Share Capital

The maximum amount of shares that a business is legally permitted to issue to shareholders is known as authorised share capital. It is frequently referred to as “nominal” or “registered” capital and places a limit on the number of shares the business can offer.

Issued Share Capital

The amount of authorised share capital that has been distributed and issued to shareholders is referred to as Issued Share Capital. It shows how many shares were sold to investors and how much money the business has been paid for those shares.

Subscribed Share Capital

The shares that investors have committed to buy and that the corporation has allotted are included in the Subscribed Share Capital. The stockholders have subscribed for these shares, however they may not have paid for them in full.

Right Shares

These are shares that are offered to current shareholders in line with their current holdings, enabling them to keep their stake in the business. Usually, right shares are sold below the going rate in the market.

Paid-Up Capital

Paid-up Capital is the amount of issued capital that is entirely paid for by shareholders. Paid-up capital is the total sum of money that a business has acquired from investors in exchange for equity shares.

Sweat Equity Shares

When a corporation rewards its directors or workers for their labour, they may receive Sweat Equity Shares at a discounted price or in exchange for something other than cash. They are a means of rewarding and keeping important staff members.

Bonus Shares

Depending on how many shares a shareholder already holds, these are more shares that are offered to current owners at no further expense. These are paid for from the company’s reserves or accrued earnings.

What Are The Benefits Of Equity Share Capital?

The benefits of equity share capital are: –

Offers Creditworthiness

The equity shares of a corporation that you possess as an investor also serve as collateral. Thus, you can use them as collateral for any loans you need to pay for necessities. The equity shares demonstrate a company’s creditworthiness, which makes loan acceptance relatively straightforward.

Stock Split

Let’s talk about another benefit of equity shares: the ability to split stocks. It entails dividing up the equity shares into smaller portions and lowering the cost of each one. The benefit to investors follows from this.

If the company is doing well, the big volume will result in a price increase as the share price decreases, making the shares more liquid. The stock split helps investors in this way.

High Income

Investors can earn large incomes from equity share capital. Purchasing stock in a firm allows you to make large profits easily. Along with a significant income, you also receive a consistent dividend.

Highly Liquid

A very important consideration before making any financial instrument investments is liquidity. It refers to the ease with which you can turn your investment into cash.

The easiest assets to sell on the market whenever the need arises are equities shares, which are the most liquid. Thus, you can immediately sell your investment in the event of an emergency.

Disadvantages of Equity Share Capital

Volatility

Because a number of factors influence a share’s market price, equity share prices are very volatile. These include, among other things, the mood of the market and social and political issues. This indicates that a direct equity investment in company shares carries some risk. Before investing, a potential investor must investigate the economic, growth, and performance elements.

Others

Selling equity shares is a quick and easy process, but it’s much more than just a transaction. When it comes to the equity market, time is everything. A long-term investing goal is highly valued for growth and capital appreciation. Thus, an investor can escape short-term volatility if they stay invested for an extended length of time. Liquidity is at your fingertips, but using it effectively requires careful consideration and comprehension.

The Bottom Line

Equity share capital is an essential concept for people looking to invest in the stock market or understand a company’s financial structure. It represents the ownership interest that shareholders have in a company and plays a crucial role in its operations and decision-making. We hope this beginner’s guide has helped you gain a better understanding of equity share capital and its significance in the world of finance.