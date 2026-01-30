₹23,155.06
(501.28)(2.21%)
15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
₹23,117.62
Prev. Close
₹22,653.78
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹23,003.93
₹23,214.84
Performance
One Week (%)
4.26
One Month (%)
4.47
One Year (%)
7.46
YTD (%)
5.34
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,829.85
1,849
1,812.85
2,40,847
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
747.35
750
726.85
1,76,973
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
646.35
653.1
639.2
1,93,124
Cummins India Ltd
5,000
5,149.7
4,991.4
8,909
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
366.15
369.9
361.6
4,66,220
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
292.45
297.2
290.05
7,20,325
Lupin Ltd
2,342.5
2,357.75
2,330
17,000
Federal Bank Ltd
287.2
294.75
286
11,37,519
Suzlon Energy Ltd
49.13
49.37
46.75
1,04,75,228
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,492.8
5,617.8
5,441
14,014
Info Edge (India) Ltd
1,023.95
1,030.45
995.35
49,690
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
2,664.65
2,677.4
2,595.45
26,669
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
989.95
991.75
960.15
74,500
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
873.8
880
855.4
68,812
Coforge Ltd
1,283
1,287
1,247.9
2,20,241
Yes Bank Ltd
19.36
19.43
19.16
61,81,332
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
982.5
1,000.55
979.05
27,796
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,063
11,094.35
10,700.15
80,231
Tube Investments of India Ltd
2,758.85
2,776.15
2,715.4
7,805
PB Fintech Ltd
1,482
1,498.65
1,465
7,31,295
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.
30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.
29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.
28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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