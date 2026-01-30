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BSE Focused Midcap

BSE Focused SHARE PRICE

23,155.06

(501.28)negative-bottom arrow(2.21%)

15 Apr , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

23,117.62

Prev. Close

22,653.78

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

23,003.93

Select price range

23,214.84

Performance

One Week (%)

4.26

One Month (%)

4.47

One Year (%)

7.46

YTD (%)

5.34

Invest wise with Expert advice

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BSE Focused LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Bharat Forge Ltd

1,829.85

1,849

1,812.85

2,40,847

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

747.35

750

726.85

1,76,973

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

646.35

653.1

639.2

1,93,124

Cummins India Ltd

5,000

5,149.7

4,991.4

8,909

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

366.15

369.9

361.6

4,66,220

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

292.45

297.2

290.05

7,20,325

Lupin Ltd

2,342.5

2,357.75

2,330

17,000

Federal Bank Ltd

287.2

294.75

286

11,37,519

Suzlon Energy Ltd

49.13

49.37

46.75

1,04,75,228

Persistent Systems Ltd

5,492.8

5,617.8

5,441

14,014

Info Edge (India) Ltd

1,023.95

1,030.45

995.35

49,690

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

2,664.65

2,677.4

2,595.45

26,669

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

989.95

991.75

960.15

74,500

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

873.8

880

855.4

68,812

Coforge Ltd

1,283

1,287

1,247.9

2,20,241

Yes Bank Ltd

19.36

19.43

19.16

61,81,332

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

982.5

1,000.55

979.05

27,796

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

11,063

11,094.35

10,700.15

80,231

Tube Investments of India Ltd

2,758.85

2,776.15

2,715.4

7,805

PB Fintech Ltd

1,482

1,498.65

1,465

7,31,295

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Top NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

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