₹7,936.25
(-53.6)(-0.67%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹7,909.95
Prev. Close
₹7,989.85
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
1.75
PE
28
PB
28
₹7,891.15
₹7,949.35
Performance
One Week (%)
2.44
One Month (%)
10.68
One Year (%)
0.52
YTD (%)
8.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,558
2,564.7
2,500
5,22,900
Cipla Ltd
1,235
1,236.3
1,222
5,80,035
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
833.55
835
803
30,21,160
Nestle India Ltd
1,412.4
1,425.2
1,386
58,19,429
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
5,269.5
5,291
5,251.5
1,18,739
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,400.7
2,408
2,310.4
29,63,822
Cummins India Ltd
5,181.4
5,201
5,079.4
2,39,701
SRF Ltd
2,502.1
2,506.9
2,452
1,93,929
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
1,188.8
1,189.2
1,139.8
25,03,783
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,220.6
1,221.8
1,208.1
7,11,368
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.75
451.85
444.7
73,21,041
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
131.79
131.82
124.72
2,50,21,165
Lupin Ltd
2,306.4
2,318.6
2,285.1
3,82,289
Pidilite Industries Ltd
1,406.1
1,418
1,394.7
2,33,268
Havells India Ltd
1,329.4
1,339.4
1,326
3,65,293
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,511.4
2,580
2,508.8
27,02,214
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,284.8
1,358
1,284
2,27,42,391
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
282.75
285.05
282.6
41,89,393
GAIL (India) Ltd
166.35
166.8
160.65
95,04,585
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,408
1,476.5
1,406.4
39,90,046
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,585.5
4,703.8
4,567.9
2,60,011
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,055
5,262
5,033.9
14,50,877
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,146
1,147.8
1,116.9
8,80,514
UltraTech Cement Ltd
12,090
12,120
12,001
95,649
Coforge Ltd
1,219.5
1,273.9
1,218
33,89,563
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
11,292
11,355
11,215.5
2,79,542
Adani Total Gas Ltd
624.75
633.55
614
18,90,129
Invest wise with Expert advice
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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