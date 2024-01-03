To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.
It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.
During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.
The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.
According to Prasad Patwardhan, CFO of ITD Cementation, the company now has an order book of over ₹7,000 Crore.
RAKWCT was founded in September 1980 and generated a revenue of ₹482.5 Crore in fiscal year 2021, the company said.
UltraTech has the ability to make 147.3 million tonnes of grey cement in India, roughly 23 million tonnes of which will be in Maharashtra.
The project aims to increase the cement vertical's capacity to 140 million tonnes per year by 2028, according to the business.
The company will increase its cement capacity by an additional 0.6 million tonnes annually with the acquisition of Toshali Cement, located in Odisha.
The new cement plant, which would cost Rs 3,500 crore, can produce 3.5 million tons of cement a year.
