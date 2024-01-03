iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cement Sector

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App
image

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

image

Ambuja Cements’ equity worth ₹4,251 Crore change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

It was reported on Thursday that Ambuja Cements' promoters aim to sell up to 2.84% of the firm through block agreements.

image

India Cements reports net profit of ₹58.50 Crore in Q1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

During 2015, a statutory authority attached some corporate assets with an aggregate carrying value of ₹120.34 Crore.

image

JK Lakshmi Cement reports 108.60% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company's revenue from operations decreased by 11.6% to ₹1,444.5 Crore, compared to ₹1,633.3 Crore in the previous year.

image

ITD Cementation secures ₹1,082 Crore contract for Dahej LNG Terminal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

According to Prasad Patwardhan, CFO of ITD Cementation, the company now has an order book of over ₹7,000 Crore.

image

UltraTech Cement reduces stake buy offer for RAK Cement to 25%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

RAKWCT was founded in September 1980 and generated a revenue of ₹482.5 Crore in fiscal year 2021, the company said.

image

Ultratech plans to inject ₹800 Crore for increasing presence in Maha

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

UltraTech has the ability to make 147.3 million tonnes of grey cement in India, roughly 23 million tonnes of which will be in Maharashtra.

image

Adani injects ₹8,339 Crore more in Ambuja Cements

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The project aims to increase the cement vertical's capacity to 140 million tonnes per year by 2028, according to the business.

image

JK Cement Acquires Toshali Cement, Expanding Footprint in Eastern India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company will increase its cement capacity by an additional 0.6 million tonnes annually with the acquisition of Toshali Cement, located in Odisha.

image

Shree Cement commissions a high capacity kiln costing Rs 3,500 crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The new cement plant, which would cost Rs 3,500 crore, can produce 3.5 million tons of cement a year.

123
Download App

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.