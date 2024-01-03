iifl-logo-icon 1
Manufacturing Sector

Fed Speak – Christopher Waller on a Plan-B for macro exigencies

According to Waller, the Fed stands prepared to deal with any kind of macroeconomic eventuality as part of rate action

image

Cyient DLM wins contract from Boeing to manufacture BDM

In the previous corresponding quarter, Cyient DLM reported a net profit of ₹5.3 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

image

Jyoti CNC's 4% equity worth ₹1,050 Crore change hands

At the end of the June quarter, Paresh owned 1.12% of Sun Pharma Advanced Research, while his brother Vijay owned 1.13% of the company.

image

Platinum Industries IPO Allotment: Check Link, Status, Listing Date Here

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 99.03 times

image

Platinum Industries Gears Up for ₹235 Crore IPO: Sets Issue Price at ₹162-171 per share

The IPO subscription period is scheduled to commence on February 27, 2024

image

Tata Group in Talks with Taiwanese Firms for Gujarat Plant

The plant will initially be able to produce 700–1,000 semiconductor chips per day

image

Tata Group completes acquisition of Wistron’s manufacturing facility in Karnataka

On October 27, Wistron India's parent firm informed the Taiwan Stock Exchange of Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd's (TEPL) plan to purchase the iPhone assembly business in Kolar for $125 million.

image

Verlinvest Asia Pte Ltd Sells 12.56% Stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 Cr

The stake sale led to a 3.62 % drop in Sula Vineyards' shares

image

Rishabh Instruments Files DRHP with SEBI

The company wants to raise Rs 75 crore via fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.42 million shares.

image

After muted debut, Elin Electronics falls 8%

The stock opened at Rs 244 on the NSE

