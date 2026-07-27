Closing Bell: Nifty Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak, jumps to 23,995 as US-Iran Truce Sends Crude Below $90

Indian benchmark indices rebounded sharply on July 27, 2026, with Nifty surging 228.50 points to 23,995.95 and Sensex jumping 776.01 points to 76,835.78, snapping a five-session losing streak after the US and Iran paused military strikes over the weekend. Brent crude tumbled nearly 5% to the $88-92 range, easing inflation worries and lifting risk appetite. IT and Media led sectoral gains, with Infosys surging over 3.5% on a new CEO-designate announcement and a Jefferies upgrade of the Indian IT sector, while a falling India VIX and strengthening rupee added to the broad-based optimism.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

• Nifty 50 closed at 23,995.95 up 228.50 points (0.96%)

• Sensex ended at 76,835.78, up 776.01 points (1.02%)

• Nifty Bank settled at 57,087.20, up 393.70 points (0.69%)

Top Gainers Today

1. Eternal Limited – closing at 295.70 up by 5.61%

2. Inter Globe Aviation Limited – closing at 5,240.00 up by 5.12%

3. Bajaj Finance Limited – closing at 1,049.00 up by 3.57%

4. Max Healthcare Institute Limited – closing at 1,116.10 up by 3.30%

Top Losers Today

1. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited – closing at 238.39 down by 4.17%

2. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited – closing at 552.60 down by 0.44%

Trending Stocks Today

1. Infosys Limited –

• Closed at ₹1,078.30, up 3.59%

⮚ Leadership Transition Announcement Boosted Investor Confidence: Infosys appointed Ashis Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 2027, providing clarity on succession planning and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

⮚ Focus on AI-Led Growth Improved Market Sentiment: Investors welcomed Dash’s strong background in AI, digital transformation, enterprise sustainability, and innovation, raising expectations that Infosys will strengthen its AI-led growth strategy in the coming years.

⮚ Jefferies’ Sector Upgrade Supported Buying: Global brokerage Jefferies upgraded the Indian IT sector to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’, improving sentiment towards large-cap IT stocks, including Infosys.

⮚ Improving Global Risk Sentiment Aided IT Stocks: Easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions and a decline in Brent crude prices below $90 per barrel improved overall global risk appetite, supporting buying interest in the IT sector despite the company’s narrower FY27 revenue guidance.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

Sectoral performance remained broadly positive on 27 July 2026, as easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, a sharp decline in crude oil prices, improving global market sentiment, and expectations of stable interest rates boosted investor confidence. Media (+2.39%) and IT (+2.34%) led the gains, with IT stocks rallying on the back of Infosys’ strong performance, positive brokerage commentary, and optimism surrounding global technology earnings. Realty (+2.28%) and Auto (+1.60%) advanced as lower crude oil prices improved the outlook for demand and reduced concerns over inflation and input costs. Pharma (+1.56%), Chemical (+1.29%), and FMCG (+1.04%) also witnessed healthy buying as improved risk appetite and easing macroeconomic concerns supported defensive and consumption-oriented sectors. Meanwhile, Financial Services Ex-Bank (+0.83%) and India Defence (+0.70%) ended higher on broad-based market participation, reflecting renewed investor confidence after the recent correction.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

1. Easing US-Iran Tensions Improved Global Risk Sentiment

Investor confidence improved after the US and Iran paused military strikes over the weekend, easing fears of disruptions to global oil supplies. The de-escalation in geopolitical tensions encouraged investors to return to risk assets, supporting a broad-based rally in Indian equities.

2. Sharp Decline in Crude Oil Prices Boosted Market Sentiment

Brent crude oil fell around 4–5% to the $88–92 per barrel range, reducing concerns over inflation, India’s import bill, and corporate input costs. Lower crude prices are positive for the Indian economy and significantly improved investor sentiment.

3. Strong Rally in IT Stocks Lifted the Benchmark Indices

The Nifty IT index gained over 2%, led by Infosys after Jefferies upgraded the Indian IT sector to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underweight’. Strong buying in heavyweight IT stocks provided significant support to the Sensex and Nifty.

4. Positive Global Cues and Falling Market Volatility Supported Buying

Asian markets traded higher, Wall Street ended the previous session in positive territory, and India VIX fell nearly 10%, signalling easing volatility and improving investor confidence. The favourable global backdrop encouraged fresh buying across sectors.

5. Stronger Rupee, Positive Earnings, and Fed Rate Pause Expectations Boosted Optimism

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar following the fall in crude oil prices, easing imported inflation concerns. Additionally, better-than-expected Q1 earnings from select companies and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged further supported the market rally.

Summary-

Indian benchmark indices rebounded strongly on 27 July 2026, snapping a five-session losing streak, as easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions, a sharp decline in crude oil prices, positive global market cues, and optimism over stable US interest rates boosted investor confidence. Strong buying across IT, realty, auto, and financial stocks lifted the broader market.

• Media, IT, Realty, Auto, Pharma, and FMCG emerged as the top-performing sectors, supported by improving global risk sentiment, lower crude oil prices, and broad-based buying. The IT sector outperformed after positive brokerage commentary and gains in Infosys, while lower oil prices improved the outlook for sectors sensitive to inflation and input costs.

• Investors also welcomed the strengthening rupee, lower market volatility, encouraging Q1 earnings from select companies, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve would keep interest rates unchanged, further improving risk appetite.

With the Nifty 50 closing at 23,995.95, up 228.50 points (0.96%), the Sensex ending at 76,835.78, up 776.01 points (1.02%), and the Nifty Bank settling at 57,087.20, up 393.70 points (0.69%), the day’s rally reflected renewed optimism as easing geopolitical concerns and favourable global cues drove broad-based buying across Indian equities.