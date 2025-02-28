Top Stocks for - 28th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
RVNL: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a ₹135.66 crore project from Central Railway.
TVS Motors: The company has launched the TVS King Duramax Plus and TVS King Deluxe Plus three-wheelers in Mexico.
IndiGo: As per the latest data released by the aviation department, the company’s market share increased from 64.4% in December 2024 to 65.2% in January 2025.
LIC: The insurance major announced on Thursday that it has received a demand notice of ₹479.88 crore for the short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the financial year 2020-21. In a regulatory filing, LIC stated that the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, issued a demand order on February 27 for interest and penalties related to Maharashtra.
Tata Power: TP Solar, the company’s solar manufacturing subsidiary, has secured a ₹632 crore contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 292.5 MWp DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) solar modules.
Mankind Pharma: The NCLT has approved the merger of Jee Laboratory, JPR Labs, and Jaspack Industries with Mankind Pharma.
