Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The state-run engineering company stated that the company has secured a significant contract worth ₹6,700 Crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for establishing an 800 MW thermal power plant in Telangana. The contract is awarded on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis. It covers the manufacturing, design, engineering, supply, erection, civil works, and commissioning for the project.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company posted strong results for the quarter ended December 2024. It logged a growth of 62% year-on-year in its net profit at ₹879 Crore, on the back of robust revenue growth and increased operational efficiency. The company witnessed a growth of 8% in its Q3 revenue. It was reported at ₹27,666 Crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹29,371 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Glenmark Pharma: The company announced that its net profit increased significantly to ₹347.90 Crore in Q3FY25, against a loss of ₹351.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped 35.10% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,387.60 Crore versus ₹2,506.70 Crore in the same quarter previous year.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company announced a net loss of ₹51.30 Crore in Q3FY25, as compared to ₹77.90 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company said its revenue from operations registered a marginal growth of 3.3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,304.70 Crore, versus ₹4,166.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Easy Trip: The online travel service provider announced a growth of 26.30% year-on-year in its net profit to ₹33.60 Crore for Q3FY25. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹45.60 Crore. On the other hand, the company’s revenue from operations slipped 6.5% to ₹150.50 Crore against ₹160.90 Crore in Q3FY24.

