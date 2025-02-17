iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

17 Feb 2025 , 09:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

BHEL: The state-run engineering company stated that the company has secured a significant contract worth ₹6,700 Crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for establishing an 800 MW thermal power plant in Telangana. The contract is awarded on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis. It covers the manufacturing, design, engineering, supply, erection, civil works, and commissioning for the project.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company posted strong results for the quarter ended December 2024. It logged a growth of 62% year-on-year in its net profit at ₹879 Crore, on the back of robust revenue growth and increased operational efficiency. The company witnessed a growth of 8% in its Q3 revenue. It was reported at ₹27,666 Crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹29,371 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Glenmark Pharma: The company announced that its net profit increased significantly to ₹347.90 Crore in Q3FY25, against a loss of ₹351.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company’s revenue from operations jumped 35.10% on a year-on-year basis to ₹3,387.60 Crore versus ₹2,506.70 Crore in the same quarter previous year.

Aditya Birla Fashion: The company announced a net loss of ₹51.30 Crore in Q3FY25, as compared to ₹77.90 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. The company said its revenue from operations registered a marginal growth of 3.3% on a year-on-year basis to ₹4,304.70 Crore, versus ₹4,166.70 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Easy Trip: The online travel service provider announced a growth of 26.30% year-on-year in its net profit to ₹33.60 Crore for Q3FY25. In the previous corresponding period, the company logged a net profit of ₹45.60 Crore. On the other hand, the company’s revenue from operations slipped 6.5% to ₹150.50 Crore against ₹160.90 Crore in Q3FY24.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Samvardhana Motherson’s Q3 net profit shoots 62%

Samvardhana Motherson’s Q3 net profit shoots 62%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:13 AM
Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 net profit slips ~30%

Bajaj Consumer’s Q3 net profit slips ~30%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:07 AM
Wipro names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Consulting

Wipro names Amit Kumar as Managing Partner and Global Head of Consulting

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:05 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th February 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Feb 2025|09:01 AM
Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Reports 29.5% Q3 Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Feb 2025|10:50 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.