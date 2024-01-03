In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.
The remaining 70% of Golden M is owned by Golden Investments (Australia) III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd.c
Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.
SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.
These changes assist the company's long-term ESG goals and help to decarbonise the US energy market, according to management.
The MoU aligns with Hindustan Zinc's initiatives to explore potential zinc applications in the sustainable energy transition.
According to the report, the rifle underwent several tests to ensure its dependability, durability, and performance.
According to JSW Steel, India's demand for zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel is likely to treble to 2.5 lakh tonnes this fiscal year.
NMDC experienced a loss of ₹30 Crore during the quarter due to interest on penalties for compensatory afforestation mandated.
As of March 2024, the government owned 66.14% of the corporation, while the LIC owned 6.88%. Foreign institutions own 3.13% of the firm.
