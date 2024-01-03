iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Steel and JFE Steel to pick up 100% stake in Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel

In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.

image

JSW Steel to pick up 66.67% stake in M Res NSW

The remaining 70% of Golden M is owned by Golden Investments (Australia) III Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd.c

image

Hindalco-led Novelis’ Q1 net sales jump 2% to $4.2 Billion

Net income attributable to Novelis Inc's common shareholders, excluding extraordinary items, increased 32% YoY to $204 Million.

image

SAIL plans to inject ₹6,500 Crore towards FY25 capex

SAIL also announced plans to invest ₹1 Lakh Crore in greenfield and brownfield plant expansions over the next 3-4 years.

image

JSW Steel USA to invest $110 million in Texas plant

These changes assist the company's long-term ESG goals and help to decarbonise the US energy market, according to management.

image

Hindustan Zinc signs zinc supply contract with AEsir Technologies

The MoU aligns with Hindustan Zinc's initiatives to explore potential zinc applications in the sustainable energy transition.

image

New rifle being developed by Jindal Defence passes Indian Army tests

According to the report, the rifle underwent several tests to ensure its dependability, durability, and performance.

image

JSW Steel launches zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel product

According to JSW Steel, India's demand for zinc-magnesium-aluminum alloy coated steel is likely to treble to 2.5 lakh tonnes this fiscal year.

image

NMDC increases price of lump iron ore by Rs 250 per tonne

NMDC experienced a loss of ₹30 Crore during the quarter due to interest on penalties for compensatory afforestation mandated.

image

Hindustan Copper’s Q4 revenue reported flat with margin near 40%

As of March 2024, the government owned 66.14% of the corporation, while the LIC owned 6.88%. Foreign institutions own 3.13% of the firm.

