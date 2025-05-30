What is the Top Traded Value on MCX?

Top traded value on MCX refers to the commodities or contracts that recorded the highest trading activity in monetary value during a stipulated period. It is a measure that showcases the interest level and participation in specific commodities, making it an indispensable metric among traders and analysts.

For instance, when crude oil and gold head the traded value table, it indicates their stable demand and necessity in the market. Commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas tend to top the traded value list because of their economic importance, price volatility, and liquidity.

How is Top Traded Value Calculated?

The traded value of the commodity is determined by multiplying the price per unit of the commodity with the total volume of contracts traded within a certain period. Thus:

Traded Value = Price per Unit x Number of Contracts Traded

For example, if 1,000 contracts of gold are traded and every contract is priced at ₹60,000 of 10 grams, the traded value is computed at ₹60 crore.

MCX provides market participants with real-time updates of the traded value during trading hours to monitor which commodities are most active. Real-time data keeps the traders updated about liquidity and helps them formulate relevant trade strategies.

Why is Top Traded Value Important?

Understanding the Top Traded Value is imperative for any trader, investor, and market analyst. It serves several crucial purposes, such as:

Market Sentiment: The traded value reflects investor sentiments and interest in certain commodities. A high traded value often signals strong market interest, potentially reflecting leading commodities influencing the overall market.

How to Use Traded Value in Trading Strategies

Traded value can become a formidable instrument for developing and perfecting strategies for traders. Here are some effective ways by which one can leverage it: