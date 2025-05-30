Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:38 pm
Commodity
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value
Natural Gas
5/30/2025 3:38:45 PM
mmBtu
299.4
301.1
1.46
13,416
5,07,95,81,000
Crude oil
5/30/2025 3:38:54 PM
BBL
5,215
5,183
0.92
8,970
4,68,67,89,000
Copper
5/30/2025 3:37:12 PM
KGS
862.25
860.5
0.17
1,974
4,25,53,95,000
SilverMic Ahmedabad
5/30/2025 3:38:35 PM
KGS
97,704
96,770
-0.09
47,254
4,59,27,61,000
Silver
5/30/2025 3:37:22 PM
KGS
97,826
96,800
-0.1
5,446
15,89,15,07,000
Top traded value on MCX refers to the commodities or contracts that recorded the highest trading activity in monetary value during a stipulated period. It is a measure that showcases the interest level and participation in specific commodities, making it an indispensable metric among traders and analysts.
For instance, when crude oil and gold head the traded value table, it indicates their stable demand and necessity in the market. Commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, and natural gas tend to top the traded value list because of their economic importance, price volatility, and liquidity.
The traded value of the commodity is determined by multiplying the price per unit of the commodity with the total volume of contracts traded within a certain period. Thus:
Traded Value = Price per Unit x Number of Contracts Traded
For example, if 1,000 contracts of gold are traded and every contract is priced at ₹60,000 of 10 grams, the traded value is computed at ₹60 crore.
MCX provides market participants with real-time updates of the traded value during trading hours to monitor which commodities are most active. Real-time data keeps the traders updated about liquidity and helps them formulate relevant trade strategies.
Understanding the Top Traded Value is imperative for any trader, investor, and market analyst. It serves several crucial purposes, such as:
Traded value can become a formidable instrument for developing and perfecting strategies for traders. Here are some effective ways by which one can leverage it:
Gold and crude oil are amongst the most traded commodities in MCX. These commodities attract traders due to their economic relevance, high liquidity, and frequent price movements caused by global factors like currency fluctuations, inflation rates, and geopolitical events.
Crude oil is the most traded commodity with the highest value worldwide. It is the heart of both industrial and transportation markets, and its consumption and pricing impact economies around the globe. Gold follows closely due to its safe status during economic uncertainties.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is India's biggest commodity derivatives exchange. It offers diverse items, including precious metals, base metals, energy products, and agricultural commodities. MCX is a significant facilitator of commodity trade in the Indian ecosystem, offering transparency, liquidity, and risk management tools to market participants.
