iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Top Traded Value - NCDEX

Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm

Commodity
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value

Turmeric

5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM

Rs/Quintal

14,080

14,084

2.27

1,400

2,01,60,000

Jeera

5/30/2025 3:28:46 PM

Rs./Quintal

20,700

20,580

1.57

1,197

2,51,66,925

Jeera

5/30/2025 3:28:40 PM

Rs./Quintal

20,860

20,750

1.53

630

1,33,43,400

Cotton Seed OilCake

5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM

Rs./Quintal

2,960

2,961

0.87

8,800

2,62,76,800

Guar Gum5

5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM

Rs./Quintal

9,572

9,512

0.42

6,610

6,35,41,930

Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm

Commodity
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value

Cotton Seed OilCake

5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM

Rs./Quintal

2,960

2,961

0.87

8,800

2,62,76,800

Guar Gum5

5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM

Rs./Quintal

9,572

9,512

0.42

6,610

6,35,41,930

Guar Gum5

5/30/2025 3:28:32 PM

Rs./Quintal

9,702

9,650

0.35

4,220

4,10,85,920

Guarseed10

5/30/2025 3:28:59 PM

Rs./Quintal

5,175

5,151

0.27

7,540

3,91,25,060

Guarseed10

5/30/2025 3:28:59 PM

Rs./Quintal

5,112

5,083

0.11

11,750

6,01,36,500

What is the Top Traded Value on NCDEX?

The top traded value on NCDEX refers to the cumulative monetary value of transactions for commodities during a specific trading period. This metric highlights the most actively traded commodities and reflects market trends.

Examples of Top Traded Commodities on NCDEX

Some of the most actively traded commodities on NCDEX are listed below:

  • Soybean: This is one of the key oilseed crops excessively traded on the NCDEX. It is highly significant for the edible oil and feed industries.
  • Guar Gum and Guar Seed: Exhibit consistently high traded volumes because they are used in various industrial processes, food processing, and oil extraction.
  • Chana (Chickpeas): Chana is widely traded in India owing to its importance in domestic and export markets.
  • Castor Seed: Valued for its industrial oil production, castor seed sees substantial trading activity.
  • Jeera (Cumin): A vital spice worldwide, jeera futures show trading activity based heavily on seasonal trends.
  • Mustard Seed: Essential for mustard oil production, mustard seed trading reflects the edible oil market dynamics.

Factors Influencing Traded Value on NCDEX

Various factors influence the traded value of commodities on the NCDEX. These factors play a vital role in determining market activities and the demand-supply balance.

  • Seasonal Production Trends: Agricultural commodities, inherently related to natural cycles, show high dependence upon harvest seasons, monsoons, and climatic phenomena. For example, high crop yields due to favorable weather may increase supply and lead to active trading. In contrast, adverse weather conditions may lead to scarcity and boost speculative activity and trading value.
  • Price Volatility: The volatility of commodity prices typically attracts traders seeking short-term profits. When commodities such as soybean or guar seed face high volatility triggered by market uncertainty or unexpected news, speculators and hedgers are drawn into driving up the traded value of the commodity.
  • Global Demand and Supply: The worldwide demand for Indian exports like guar gum and spices represents a huge force in the traded value of NCDEX commodities. International supply disruptions or trade policies can stimulate trading activity as traders expect a price shift.
  • Government Policies: Import-export restrictions, minimum support prices, and taxation policies can greatly affect commodity trading. For example, government measures for stabilizing edible oil prices may increase trading in oilseed futures. Policy changes are inherently uncertain and foster increased trading activity.
  • Market Sentiment: Market confidence, driven by economic indicators, geopolitical events, or inflation trends, plays a vital role in trading. For example, if the price of edible oil has risen, then bulls in oilseeds would bring in more participants and increase the value traded.
  • Hedging Activities: NCDEX allows farmers and stakeholders to hedge against price variations. For example, a mustard seed processor can lock in the desired prices by using futures contracts. This will create more activity in the market with value trades.
  • Technology and Accessibility: With digital trading platforms and mobile accessibility, it is relatively easier to access the exchange, and the entry barriers are lower. This brings forth more participants, enhancing liquidity by allowing greater traded volumes and smoother transactions across various commodities.

What Does Top Traded Value Indicate?

The top traded value on NCDEX is a pivotal metric that provides valuable insights into market performance and trading behavior. Here’s what it typically indicates:

  • Market Liquidity: High traded values suggest robust liquidity, ensuring traders can buy or sell commodities without significant price disruptions. For example, soybean futures with a high traded value indicate a well-participated market, reducing the risk of price manipulation.
  • Investor Interest: Commodities with consistently high traded values capture investors' attention, highlighting their relevance in the market. For instance, guar gum’s active trading reflects its economic importance and appeal to domestic and international markets.
  • Economic Trends: The traded value of specific commodities often mirrors broader economic patterns. Rising traded values for edible oils like mustard seed may indicate increasing inflationary pressure or shifts in dietary preferences toward oil-based products.
  • Price Discovery: Commodities with significant traded volumes contribute to more efficient price discovery. The collective participation of traders ensures that the prices of commodities like chana or jeera align closely with actual supply and demand dynamics, benefiting producers and consumers alike.
  • Hedging and Speculation: A high traded value may also reflect significant business hedging or speculative trading. For example, during uncertain weather conditions, farmers might hedge their crops on NCDEX while speculators capitalize on anticipated price changes, resulting in a surge in traded value.

FAQs

How many commodities are traded in NCDEX?

Currently, NCDEX offers active trading for over 20 commodities. The focus is majorly on agricultural commodities such as grains, oilseeds, spices, and industrial crops.

What is the valuation of NCDEX?

The current valuation for NCDEX stands at around ₹1,000-1,500 crore, given its strong trading volumes and market position. Financial periodical statements and market analyses are to be considered for an exact valuation.

What are the top 5 commodities with good traded value?

The top five commodities by traded value are:

  • Soybean
  • Guar Seed
  • Mustard Seed
  • Chana (Chickpeas)
  • Castor Seed
These commodities exhibit consistent demand due to their industrial and consumer significance.

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Share Price

Top News

As global bond yields spike; why is it hitting Indian equities?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Global long-term bond yields are rising, but why is it impacting Indian equities so sharply?

30 May 2025|11:35 AM

Fed minutes flag higher inflation and recession risks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Like in April, the May Fed minutes also underlined that impact of reciprocal tariffs could be bigger than anticipated

29 May 2025|10:24 AM

March 2025 IIP tapers to 2.7%; even as manufacturing IIP picks up

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IIP edged lower in April 2025, as mining and electricity struggled; but March IIP saw a big upgrade

29 May 2025|09:17 AM

Read All Top News
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.