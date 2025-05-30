What is the Top Traded Value on NCDEX?

The top traded value on NCDEX refers to the cumulative monetary value of transactions for commodities during a specific trading period. This metric highlights the most actively traded commodities and reflects market trends.

Examples of Top Traded Commodities on NCDEX

Some of the most actively traded commodities on NCDEX are listed below:

Soybean: This is one of the key oilseed crops excessively traded on the NCDEX. It is highly significant for the edible oil and feed industries.

Factors Influencing Traded Value on NCDEX

Various factors influence the traded value of commodities on the NCDEX. These factors play a vital role in determining market activities and the demand-supply balance.

Seasonal Production Trends: Agricultural commodities, inherently related to natural cycles, show high dependence upon harvest seasons, monsoons, and climatic phenomena. For example, high crop yields due to favorable weather may increase supply and lead to active trading. In contrast, adverse weather conditions may lead to scarcity and boost speculative activity and trading value.

What Does Top Traded Value Indicate?

The top traded value on NCDEX is a pivotal metric that provides valuable insights into market performance and trading behavior. Here’s what it typically indicates: