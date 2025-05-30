Last Updated on: 30 May 2025 | 03:28 pm
Commodity
Unit
Prev. Close
LTP (₹)
Change %
Volume (Nos)
Value
Turmeric
5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM
Rs/Quintal
14,080
14,084
2.27
1,400
2,01,60,000
Jeera
5/30/2025 3:28:46 PM
Rs./Quintal
20,700
20,580
1.57
1,197
2,51,66,925
Jeera
5/30/2025 3:28:40 PM
Rs./Quintal
20,860
20,750
1.53
630
1,33,43,400
Cotton Seed OilCake
5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM
Rs./Quintal
2,960
2,961
0.87
8,800
2,62,76,800
Guar Gum5
5/30/2025 3:28:56 PM
Rs./Quintal
9,572
9,512
0.42
6,610
6,35,41,930
The top traded value on NCDEX refers to the cumulative monetary value of transactions for commodities during a specific trading period. This metric highlights the most actively traded commodities and reflects market trends.
Some of the most actively traded commodities on NCDEX are listed below:
Various factors influence the traded value of commodities on the NCDEX. These factors play a vital role in determining market activities and the demand-supply balance.
The top traded value on NCDEX is a pivotal metric that provides valuable insights into market performance and trading behavior. Here’s what it typically indicates:
Currently, NCDEX offers active trading for over 20 commodities. The focus is majorly on agricultural commodities such as grains, oilseeds, spices, and industrial crops.
The current valuation for NCDEX stands at around ₹1,000-1,500 crore, given its strong trading volumes and market position. Financial periodical statements and market analyses are to be considered for an exact valuation.
