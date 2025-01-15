|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Oct 2023
|2 Dec 2023
|Please find enclosed the disclosure. In continuation of our earlier intimation dated September 15, 2022 (w.r.t. Scheme of Amalgamation) read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench, on October 16, 2023 (06:00 P.M.), has pronounced the order, on the first motion application of the Company, which, inter-alia includes directions to hold Court convened shareholders and creditors meeting on December 2, 2023,post which requisite formalities for filing the second motion application to NCLT shall be completed Please find enclosed herewith the disclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/10/2023) Please find enclosed the proceeding and voting results of NCLT convened meetings. Please find enclosed the proceeding and voting results of NCLT convened meetings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023)
