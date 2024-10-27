|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 May 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday the 10th July, 2024 to Friday 19th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend and special dividend is 10th July, 2024. The Dividend would be paid on or before 15th August, 2024;
