4,545.5
(1.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:51 PM

J K Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser12 May 202410 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday the 10th July, 2024 to Friday 19th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend and Annual General Meeting. The Record date for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and payment of dividend and special dividend is 10th July, 2024. The Dividend would be paid on or before 15th August, 2024;

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

