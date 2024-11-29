Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/-(i.e. @175%) per equity shares of Face Value of Rs.2.00/- each for the FY 2023-24 and Appointment of Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi (DIN :- 07206654) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for his first term of Five Consecutive years w.e.f. March 11, 2024 to March 10, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.