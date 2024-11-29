iifl-logo-icon 1
KEI Industries Ltd Dividend

4,101
(0.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

KEI Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Mar 202419 Mar 202419 Mar 20243.5175Interim
Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 3.50/-(i.e. @175%) per equity shares of Face Value of Rs.2.00/- each for the FY 2023-24 and Appointment of Dr. Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi (DIN :- 07206654) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for his first term of Five Consecutive years w.e.f. March 11, 2024 to March 10, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

KEI Industries: Related News

KEI Industries raises ₹2,000 Crore via QIP

29 Nov 2024|01:45 PM

The company's entire paid-up equity share capital is ₹19.11 Crore, with 9.55 Crore equity shares allotted through the QIP.

Read More
KEI Industries' stock slumps ~11% owing to lower margins in Q2

16 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

In addition, by the conclusion of the second quarter, the company recorded a pending order book of roughly ₹3,847 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th July, 2024

30 Jul 2024|08:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HPCL, PNB Housing, Colgate-Palmolive, etc.

Read More
Read More

