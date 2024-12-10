This is to inform you that 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 through Video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Further, the Register of Members and and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, August 11, 2023 to Thursday, August 17, 2023 (both the days inclusive) for taking on record the members of the Company.